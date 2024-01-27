Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Himmat, Thareja ensure dismal Delhi lives to fight another day against Uttarakhand

Skipper Himmat Singh’s brisk 109 and his unfinished 134-run sixth-wicket stand with Lakshay Thareja (36 batting) saved Delhi from the ignominy of a possible innings-defeat inside two days and ensured the team lived to fight another day against Uttarakhand here on Saturday.

Trailing by 94 runs on the first innings, after Uttarakhand dramatically lost its last five wickets in the space of 15 runs, Delhi lost its five batters – all without scoring – with just 11 runs on the board.

The resurrection process involving Himmat and Thareja not only helped Delhi wipe out the first innings deficit but also move 53 runs ahead with five wickets in hand.

Himmat’s second century in the competition in 25 matches also proved his best, surpassing the 104 scored against Andhra in January last year. He counter-attacked by smashing a six and 16 boundaries during his 91-ball stay. Thareja played the second fiddle with an 87-ball 36 including three hits to the fence.

Delhi’s batting woes continued as Arpit Rana, Yash Dhull and Kshitiz Sharma fell to Deepak Dhapola without a run on the board. Devendra Bora cleaned up opener Vaibhav Sharma to make it 10/4 and soon Dhapola sent back Vaibhav Kandpal to leave Delhi reeling at 11/5.

Earlier, Uttarakhand resumed at 98 for 4 and reached 224 for five while losing opener Avneesh Sudha on the way. During this period, former Mumbai skipper Aditya Tare (83) and Swapnil Singh (47) raised 114 runs for the sixth wicket. But thereafter, the side lost five wickets quickly and was bowled out for 239.