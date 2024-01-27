MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Himmat, Thareja ensure dismal Delhi lives to fight another day against Uttarakhand

Trailing by 94 runs on the first innings, after Uttarakhand dramatically lost its last five wickets in the space of 15 runs, Delhi lost its five batters – all without scoring – with just 11 runs on the board.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 20:51 IST , MOHALI - 2 MINS READ

Rakesh Rao
FILE PHOTO: Delhi skipper Himmat Singh.
FILE PHOTO: Delhi skipper Himmat Singh. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Delhi skipper Himmat Singh. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

Skipper Himmat Singh’s brisk 109 and his unfinished 134-run sixth-wicket stand with Lakshay Thareja (36 batting) saved Delhi from the ignominy of a possible innings-defeat inside two days and ensured the team lived to fight another day against Uttarakhand here on Saturday.

Trailing by 94 runs on the first innings, after Uttarakhand dramatically lost its last five wickets in the space of 15 runs, Delhi lost its five batters – all without scoring – with just 11 runs on the board.

The resurrection process involving Himmat and Thareja not only helped Delhi wipe out the first innings deficit but also move 53 runs ahead with five wickets in hand.

Himmat’s second century in the competition in 25 matches also proved his best, surpassing the 104 scored against Andhra in January last year. He counter-attacked by smashing a six and 16 boundaries during his 91-ball stay. Thareja played the second fiddle with an 87-ball 36 including three hits to the fence.

Delhi’s batting woes continued as Arpit Rana, Yash Dhull and Kshitiz Sharma fell to Deepak Dhapola without a run on the board. Devendra Bora cleaned up opener Vaibhav Sharma to make it 10/4 and soon Dhapola sent back Vaibhav Kandpal to leave Delhi reeling at 11/5.

READ | Jagadeesan gets into record books as Tamil Nadu amasses giant lead over Chandigarh

Earlier, Uttarakhand resumed at 98 for 4 and reached 224 for five while losing opener Avneesh Sudha on the way. During this period, former Mumbai skipper Aditya Tare (83) and Swapnil Singh (47) raised 114 runs for the sixth wicket. But thereafter, the side lost five wickets quickly and was bowled out for 239.

Scores
Delhi-1st innings: 147.
Uttarakhand_1st innings: Avneesh Sudha b Saini 64, Jiwanjot Singh c Rana b Chauhan 0, Kunal Chandela c Thareja b Saini 19, Yuvraj Choudhary c Thareja b Saini 12, Abhay Negi c Himmat b Saini 1, Aditya Tare c Prince Yadav b Chauhan 83, Swapnil Singh c Dhull b Shokeen 47, Akhil Rawat lbw b Shokeen 3, Akash Madhwal b Yadav 0, Deepak Dhapola c Kandpal b Shokeen 4, Devendra Singh Bora (not out) 1, Extras (lb-4, w-1) 5, Total (in 69.1 overs) 239.
Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-46, 3-73, 4-77, 5-110, 6-224, 7-233, 8-234, 9-236.
Delhi bowling: Prince Yadav 19-2-67-1, Himanshu Chauhan 20-4-54-2, Navdeep Saini 15-2-57-4, Hrithik Shokeen 15.1-2-57-3.
Delhi_2nd innings: Arpit Rana b Dhapola 0, Vaibhav Sharma b Bora 0, Yash Dhull lbw b Dhapola 0, Kshitiz Sharma b Dhapola 0, Himmat Singh (batting) 109, Vaibhav Kandpal c Tare b Dhapola 0, Lakshya Thareja (batting) 36, Total (for five wickets in 33 overs) 145.
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, 4-10, 5-11.
Uttarakhand bowling: Deepak Dhapola 11-1-43-4, Devendra Bora 9-1-32-1, Abhay Negi 5-0-30-0, Akash Madhwal 4-0-17-0, Swapnil Singh 4-0-23-0.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Delhi /

Uttarakhand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, January 27
    Team Sportstar
  2. Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 10 Live Score: Pirates go ahead 30-27; Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas at 9PM - Pro Kabaddi League updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Himmat, Thareja ensure dismal Delhi lives to fight another day against Uttarakhand
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar and others congratulate Rohan Bopanna on Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rohan Bopanna wins Australian Open men’s doubles title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Himmat, Thareja ensure dismal Delhi lives to fight another day against Uttarakhand
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Gani’s defiant knock gives Bihar lead against Kerala
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jagadeesan gets into record books as Tamil Nadu amasses giant lead over Chandigarh
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Day 2: Karnataka on the verge of securing first-innings lead against Tripura
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tiwary, Jaiswal keep Bengal in driving seat against Assam
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, January 27
    Team Sportstar
  2. Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 10 Live Score: Pirates go ahead 30-27; Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas at 9PM - Pro Kabaddi League updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Himmat, Thareja ensure dismal Delhi lives to fight another day against Uttarakhand
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar and others congratulate Rohan Bopanna on Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rohan Bopanna wins Australian Open men’s doubles title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment