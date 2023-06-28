Duleep Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Quarterfinals: Central Zone 15/0 in 9 overs vs East; North Zone 13/0 in 10 overs vs North East

North Zone vs North East Zone Preivew

The Indian domestic season is set to commence with the Duleep Trophy here on Wednesday. In the opening round (quarterfinals), North Zone takes on minnows North East Zone at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, while Central Zone faces East Zone at Alur grounds.

West Zone and South Zone - finalists of the previous edition of the tournament - gained direct entry into the semifinals.

The tournament gains significance in light of the search for upcoming talent in this new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. India’s disappointing loss to Australia in the WTC final in London recently provoked skipper Rohit Sharma to suggest that some changes in the ageing Test squad might be warranted.

Check out the full story here - READ

- Ashwin Achal