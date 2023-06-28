MagazineBuy Print

Duleep Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Quarterfinals: Central Zone 15/0 in 9 overs vs East; North Zone 13/0 in 10 overs vs North East

Duleep Trophy 2023 quarterfinals 2023: Follow for all the live updates of day 1 of Central Zone vs East Zone and North Zone vs North East Zone happening in Bengaluru.

Updated : Jun 28, 2023 10:12 IST

Team Sportstar
Rinku Singh of Central Zone walks out in the middle during the practice session before day 1 of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinals.
Rinku Singh of Central Zone walks out in the middle during the practice session before day 1 of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: Lalith Kalidas/Sportstar
lightbox-info

Rinku Singh of Central Zone walks out in the middle during the practice session before day 1 of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: Lalith Kalidas/Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2023 quarterfinals happening in Bengaluru. This is Mayank and Anish Pathiyil, bringing you all the updates.

  • June 28, 2023 10:08
    Clouds setting in at Alur
  • June 28, 2023 09:59
    North Zone 11/0 in 6 overs

    Dhruv Shorey 2* (17)

    Prashant Chopra 9* (22)

    Jotin Pheiroijam 2/0 in 3 overs

    Palzor 9/0 in 3 overs

  • June 28, 2023 09:57
    Central Zone 13/0 in 6 overs

    Vivek Singh 2* (20)

    Himanshu Mantri 4* (15)

    Akash Deep 4/0 in 3 overs

    Mura Singh 5/0 in 3 overs

  • June 28, 2023 09:45
    North Zone 2/0 in 3 over

    Dhruv Shorey and Prashant Chopra get off the mark with a single each.

  • June 28, 2023 09:42
    Central Zone 2/0 in 2 overs

    Himanshu Mantri gets the innings underway for Central Zone.

  • June 28, 2023 09:38
    Central Zone innings underway
  • June 28, 2023 09:35
    Openers are out at the crease

    Dhruv Shorey and Prashant Chopra to open the batting for N Zone. Central Zone also get their innings underway with Vivek Singh and Himanshu Mantri at the crease.

    Jotin Pheiroijam with the first over for NE Zone and Akash Deep to begin proceedings for East Zone.

  • June 28, 2023 09:29
    Time to shine
  • June 28, 2023 09:22
    North East Zone Playing XI
  • June 28, 2023 09:21
    North Zone Playing XI
  • June 28, 2023 09:21
    Toss update

    North East Zone Won the Toss & elected to Field

  • June 28, 2023 09:19
    Central Zone Playing XI
  • June 28, 2023 09:19
    East Zone Playing XI
  • June 28, 2023 09:11
    Toss update

    Central Zone wins the toss and elects to bat first against East Zone.

  • June 28, 2023 09:05
    Duleep Trophy 2023 Full Schedule
    • Quarterfinal 1: Central Zone vs East Zone, June 28 - July 1, Alur Cricket Ground
    • Quarterfinal 2: North Zone vs North East Zone, June 28 - July 1, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
    • Semifinal 1: West Zone vs Winner of QF 1, July 5-8, Alur Cricket Ground
    • Semifinal 2: South Zone vs Winner of QF 2, July 5-8, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
    • Final: Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2, July 12-16, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

  • June 28, 2023 08:53
    Meanwhile in the world of cricket

    ICC releases the 2023 ODI World Cup schedule. Check out the full list of matches, venues, dates and times here!

    ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings 

    ODI World Cup 2023 schedule: India will meet Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad while England faces New Zealand in the tournament opener on October 5.

  • June 28, 2023 08:48
    What is the format of the Duleep Trophy 2023?

    The Duleep Trophy will retain its zonal format where the tournament begins with a quarterfinal bracket. The finalists of the 2022-23 season - West Zone and South Zone - will directly receive a semifinal berth. Meanwhile, Central Zone, North Zone, the North East Zone and East Zone will clash in the quarterfinal matches.

    All matches save the final will be four-day contests

  • June 28, 2023 08:44
    Duleep Trophy 2023 Full Squads
    • West Zone: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav, Harvik Desai (wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Het Patel (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Arpit Vasavada, Atit Seth, Shams Mulani, Yuvraj Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

    - Coach: Tejas Varsani

    • South Zone: Hanuma Vihari (Captain), Mayank Agarwal (vice-captain), Sai Sudharsan, Ricky Bhui (wicketkeeper), R Samarth, Washington Sundar, Sachin Baby, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Kishore, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, KV Sasikanth, Darshan Misal, Tilak Varma.

    - Coach: Hemant Angle

    • East Zone: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Shahbaz Nadeem (vice-captain), Santanu Mishra, Sudip Gharami, Riyan Parag, A. Majumdar, Bipin Saurabh, A Porel (wicketkeeper), K Kushagra (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suryakant Pradhan, Akash Deep, Anukul Roy, M Mura Singh, Ishan Porel, Suryakant Pradhan.

    - Coach: SS Rao

    • North Zone: Nehal Wadhera, Prashant Chopra, Dhruv Shorey, Manan Vohra, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Ankit Kumar, AS Kalsi, Harshit Rana, Abid Mushtaq, Jayant Yadav, Pulkit Narang, Nishant Sindhu, Sidharth Kaul, Vaibhav Arora, Baltej Singh. Standby players: Mayank Dagar, Mayank Markande, Ravi Chauhan, Anmol Mahotra, Diwesh Pathania, Divij Mehra, Kunal Mahajan. Withdrawn Players: Mandeep Singh (injury)

    - Coach: Ajay Ratra

    • Central Zone: Shivam Mavi (Captain), Upendra Yadav (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Vivek Singh, Himanshu Mantri, Kunal Chandela, Shubham Sharma, Amandeep Khare, Rinku Singh, Akshay Wadkar, Dhruv Jurel, Saurabh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur.

    - Coach: Nikhil Doru

    • North-East Zone: Rongsen Jonathan (Captain), Nilesh Lamichaney (vice-captain), Kishan Lyngdoh, Langlonyamba, A.R. Ahlawat, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Prafullamani (wicketkeeper), Dippu Sangma, Jotin Pheiroijam, Imliwati Lemtur, Palzor Tamang, Kishan Sinha, Akash Kumar Choudhary, Rajkumar Rex Singh, Nagaho Chishi. Reserves: Lee Yong Lepcha, Nabam Abo, Dika Ralte.

    - Coach: Sonam Bhutia

  • June 28, 2023 08:41
    Big game for East Zone captain!
  • June 28, 2023 08:31
    Live Streaming Info

    Where can you watch Duleep Trophy 2023?

    Duleep Trophy 2023 is not shown live or live-streamed in India. You can follow all the latest updates on Sportstar’s live blogs.

  • June 28, 2023 08:29
    Shahbaz Nadeem in the middle!

    WhatsApp Image 2023-06-28 at 08.13.24.jpg

    East Zone’s veteran left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem is the first one to have a look at the pitch. Nadeem had crossed the mark of 500 FC wickets during the last Ranji Trophy season.

    - Lalith Kalidas from Alur (I) Cricket Ground in Bengaluru

  • June 28, 2023 08:25
    North Zone vs North East Zone Preivew

    The Indian domestic season is set to commence with the Duleep Trophy here on Wednesday. In the opening round (quarterfinals), North Zone takes on minnows North East Zone at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, while Central Zone faces East Zone at Alur grounds.

    West Zone and South Zone - finalists of the previous edition of the tournament - gained direct entry into the semifinals.

    The tournament gains significance in light of the search for upcoming talent in this new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. India’s disappointing loss to Australia in the WTC final in London recently provoked skipper Rohit Sharma to suggest that some changes in the ageing Test squad might be warranted.

    Check out the full story here - READ

    - Ashwin Achal

  • June 28, 2023 08:20
    Update from the venue
  • June 28, 2023 08:19
    Central Zone vs East Zone Preview

    Shivam Mavi will make his First-Class captaincy debut with Central Zone during the season-opening Duleep Trophy 2023–24 quarterfinal against East Zone at the Alur (I) Cricket Ground in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

    The 24-year-old Mavi featured in just four First-Class matches in the 2022–23 season and has not played any competitive game since the week of his India T20I debut in late January. Mavi, however, did shine with 19 wickets in the limited Ranji Trophy matches he played for Uttar Pradesh last season.

    Mavi will find support from his deputy Upendra Yadav, who took over as Railways’ red-ball captain last year. While Yadav is likely to take the wicketkeeping gloves, the Central Zone squad also comprises three other wicketkeepers: Himanshu Mantri, Akshay Wadkar, and Dhruv Jurel.

    Check out the full preview here - READ

    - Lalith Kalidas

  • June 28, 2023 08:14
    Stay Tuned

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2023 quarterfinals played between Central Zone and East Zone at Alur (I) Cricket Ground and North Zone vs North East Zone at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates right from the venue!

