Duleep Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Quarterfinals: Central Zone 15/0 in 9 overs vs East; North Zone 13/0 in 10 overs vs North East

- June 28, 2023 10:08Clouds setting in at Alur
- June 28, 2023 09:59North Zone 11/0 in 6 overs
Dhruv Shorey 2* (17)
Prashant Chopra 9* (22)
Jotin Pheiroijam 2/0 in 3 overs
Palzor 9/0 in 3 overs
- June 28, 2023 09:57Central Zone 13/0 in 6 overs
Vivek Singh 2* (20)
Himanshu Mantri 4* (15)
Akash Deep 4/0 in 3 overs
Mura Singh 5/0 in 3 overs
- June 28, 2023 09:45North Zone 2/0 in 3 over
Dhruv Shorey and Prashant Chopra get off the mark with a single each.
- June 28, 2023 09:42Central Zone 2/0 in 2 overs
Himanshu Mantri gets the innings underway for Central Zone.
- June 28, 2023 09:38Central Zone innings underway
- June 28, 2023 09:35Openers are out at the crease
Dhruv Shorey and Prashant Chopra to open the batting for N Zone. Central Zone also get their innings underway with Vivek Singh and Himanshu Mantri at the crease.
Jotin Pheiroijam with the first over for NE Zone and Akash Deep to begin proceedings for East Zone.
- June 28, 2023 09:29Time to shine
- June 28, 2023 09:22North East Zone Playing XI
- June 28, 2023 09:21North Zone Playing XI
- June 28, 2023 09:21Toss update
North East Zone Won the Toss & elected to Field
- June 28, 2023 09:19Central Zone Playing XI
- June 28, 2023 09:19East Zone Playing XI
- June 28, 2023 09:11Toss update
Central Zone wins the toss and elects to bat first against East Zone.
- June 28, 2023 09:05Duleep Trophy 2023 Full Schedule
- Quarterfinal 1: Central Zone vs East Zone, June 28 - July 1, Alur Cricket Ground
- Quarterfinal 2: North Zone vs North East Zone, June 28 - July 1, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
- Semifinal 1: West Zone vs Winner of QF 1, July 5-8, Alur Cricket Ground
- Semifinal 2: South Zone vs Winner of QF 2, July 5-8, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
- Final: Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2, July 12-16, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
- June 28, 2023 08:53Meanwhile in the world of cricket
ICC releases the 2023 ODI World Cup schedule. Check out the full list of matches, venues, dates and times here!
- June 28, 2023 08:48What is the format of the Duleep Trophy 2023?
The Duleep Trophy will retain its zonal format where the tournament begins with a quarterfinal bracket. The finalists of the 2022-23 season - West Zone and South Zone - will directly receive a semifinal berth. Meanwhile, Central Zone, North Zone, the North East Zone and East Zone will clash in the quarterfinal matches.
All matches save the final will be four-day contests
- June 28, 2023 08:44Duleep Trophy 2023 Full Squads
- West Zone: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav, Harvik Desai (wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Het Patel (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Arpit Vasavada, Atit Seth, Shams Mulani, Yuvraj Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla.
- Coach: Tejas Varsani
- South Zone: Hanuma Vihari (Captain), Mayank Agarwal (vice-captain), Sai Sudharsan, Ricky Bhui (wicketkeeper), R Samarth, Washington Sundar, Sachin Baby, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Kishore, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, KV Sasikanth, Darshan Misal, Tilak Varma.
- Coach: Hemant Angle
- East Zone: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Shahbaz Nadeem (vice-captain), Santanu Mishra, Sudip Gharami, Riyan Parag, A. Majumdar, Bipin Saurabh, A Porel (wicketkeeper), K Kushagra (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suryakant Pradhan, Akash Deep, Anukul Roy, M Mura Singh, Ishan Porel, Suryakant Pradhan.
- Coach: SS Rao
- North Zone: Nehal Wadhera, Prashant Chopra, Dhruv Shorey, Manan Vohra, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Ankit Kumar, AS Kalsi, Harshit Rana, Abid Mushtaq, Jayant Yadav, Pulkit Narang, Nishant Sindhu, Sidharth Kaul, Vaibhav Arora, Baltej Singh. Standby players: Mayank Dagar, Mayank Markande, Ravi Chauhan, Anmol Mahotra, Diwesh Pathania, Divij Mehra, Kunal Mahajan. Withdrawn Players: Mandeep Singh (injury)
- Coach: Ajay Ratra
- Central Zone: Shivam Mavi (Captain), Upendra Yadav (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Vivek Singh, Himanshu Mantri, Kunal Chandela, Shubham Sharma, Amandeep Khare, Rinku Singh, Akshay Wadkar, Dhruv Jurel, Saurabh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur.
- Coach: Nikhil Doru
- North-East Zone: Rongsen Jonathan (Captain), Nilesh Lamichaney (vice-captain), Kishan Lyngdoh, Langlonyamba, A.R. Ahlawat, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Prafullamani (wicketkeeper), Dippu Sangma, Jotin Pheiroijam, Imliwati Lemtur, Palzor Tamang, Kishan Sinha, Akash Kumar Choudhary, Rajkumar Rex Singh, Nagaho Chishi. Reserves: Lee Yong Lepcha, Nabam Abo, Dika Ralte.
- Coach: Sonam Bhutia
- June 28, 2023 08:41Big game for East Zone captain!
- June 28, 2023 08:31Live Streaming Info
Where can you watch Duleep Trophy 2023?
Duleep Trophy 2023 is not shown live or live-streamed in India. You can follow all the latest updates on Sportstar’s live blogs.
- June 28, 2023 08:29Shahbaz Nadeem in the middle!
East Zone’s veteran left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem is the first one to have a look at the pitch. Nadeem had crossed the mark of 500 FC wickets during the last Ranji Trophy season.
- Lalith Kalidas from Alur (I) Cricket Ground in Bengaluru
- June 28, 2023 08:25North Zone vs North East Zone Preivew
The Indian domestic season is set to commence with the Duleep Trophy here on Wednesday. In the opening round (quarterfinals), North Zone takes on minnows North East Zone at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, while Central Zone faces East Zone at Alur grounds.
West Zone and South Zone - finalists of the previous edition of the tournament - gained direct entry into the semifinals.
The tournament gains significance in light of the search for upcoming talent in this new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. India’s disappointing loss to Australia in the WTC final in London recently provoked skipper Rohit Sharma to suggest that some changes in the ageing Test squad might be warranted.
Check out the full story here - READ
- Ashwin Achal
- June 28, 2023 08:20Update from the venue
- June 28, 2023 08:19Central Zone vs East Zone Preview
Shivam Mavi will make his First-Class captaincy debut with Central Zone during the season-opening Duleep Trophy 2023–24 quarterfinal against East Zone at the Alur (I) Cricket Ground in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old Mavi featured in just four First-Class matches in the 2022–23 season and has not played any competitive game since the week of his India T20I debut in late January. Mavi, however, did shine with 19 wickets in the limited Ranji Trophy matches he played for Uttar Pradesh last season.
Mavi will find support from his deputy Upendra Yadav, who took over as Railways’ red-ball captain last year. While Yadav is likely to take the wicketkeeping gloves, the Central Zone squad also comprises three other wicketkeepers: Himanshu Mantri, Akshay Wadkar, and Dhruv Jurel.
Check out the full preview here - READ
- Lalith Kalidas
- June 28, 2023 08:14Stay Tuned
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2023 quarterfinals played between Central Zone and East Zone at Alur (I) Cricket Ground and North Zone vs North East Zone at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates right from the venue!
Latest on Sportstar
- Duleep Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Quarterfinals: Central Zone 15/0 in 9 overs vs East; North Zone 13/0 in 10 overs vs North East
- NBA: 76ers face an uncertain future with Harden and Harris deals up in the air
- England captain Bright expects to be fit for FIFA Women’s World Cup
- Indians who have qualified for Asian Games 2022
- Megan Rapinoe’s role is evolving as the US prepares for a title defence at the Women’s World Cup
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE