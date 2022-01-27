India Maharajas vs World Giants LIVE Score, Legends League 2022: India to bowl first; Irfan returns to Playing XI,

Welcome to Sportstar's Coverage of the Legends League Cricket match between India Maharajas and World Giants. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you the updates as action unfurls at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

India XI: Naman Ojha (w), Wasim Jaffer, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan (c), Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Nikhil Chopra, Rajat Bhatia, Amit Bhandari, Aavishkar Salvi, Munaf Patel

World Giants XI: Kevin Pietersen, Herschelle Gibbs, Phil Mustard(w), Jonty Rhodes, Albie Morkel, Kevin O Brien, Daren Sammy(c), Morne Morkel, Brett Lee, Monty Panesar, Ryan Jay Sidebottom

TOSS: India wins toss, opts to bowl

Toss time! Yusuf to lead India.

6:56PM IST: The best of KP! Pietersen rolled back the years as he thrashed the Asia Lions last night. Will he be the thorn in India's hopes tonight?

6:54PM IST: We're going down to the wire to decide the finalists of LLC 2022 tonight. Can the Indians topple the odds and earn their spot?

Here's how the points stand.



Who do you think will win tonight?

World Giants or India Maharajas?



What if the Maharajas taste victory tonight?

How would it affect the points?



Match Review - India Maharajas vs Asia Lions

India Maharajas suffered yet another defeat as it went down to a resurgent Asian Lions by 36 runs in the Legends League Cricket tournament in Muscat on Monday.

In a massive dent to its final hopes, the Mohammed Kaif-led side was dominated by the Lions who put up a solid 193 for four on the board, with half-centuries from Upul Tharanga and Asghar Afghan.

After being sent into bat by India, the Lions were off to a dismal start as Stuart Binny dismissed Tillakaratne Dilshan off the first ball of the innings while fellow opener Kaluwitharana (13) fell soon after.

In its reply, the Indians never got going as they lost the in-form Naman Ojha (4) to Shoaib Akhtar in the third over of the chase. While Wasim Jaffer rolled out a couple of fine strokes to keep the scoreboard ticking, before eventually holing out on 35 (25b). Yusuf Pathan (21), Stuart Binny (25) got off to firm starts but failed to capitalise, while an injured skipper Kaif's stop-start innings did little to elevate the chase.

Brief Scores: IMR 157/8 in 20 overs (Gony 35*, Jaffer 35; Kulasekera 2/14) lost to ASL 193/4 in 20 overs (Tharanga 72, Asghar 69*; Bhandari 2/41) by 36 runs.

FULL REPORT: Legends League Cricket 2022: Tharanga, Asghar shine as Asia Lions thrash India Maharajas

Squads

Where to watch India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 match?

The live broadcast of the Legends League Cricket 2022 will be available on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 . You can catch the live commentary on Sportstar.