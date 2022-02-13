IPL Auction Auction IPL auction: How much money do 10 teams have for Day 2 of bidding IPL auction: Here's the complete breakdown of purse left with all 10 teams after Day 1 bidding in the IPL mega auction. Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 09:01 IST Day 1 of the IPL mega auction saw intense bidding wars. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 09:01 IST After the first day of the mega-auction for IPL 2022 in Bengaluru, which featured bidding wars, here's how much purse each team is left with on Sunday.FOLLOW AUCTION DAY 2 LIVE: IPL Auction 2022 LIVE updates: 143 slots for 536 players on day 2, bidding starts at 12PM; Teams remaining money, squads Chennai Super KingsPurse spent: Rs 69.55 crorePurse left: Rs 20.45 crore IPL Auction 2022: How the 10 teams look after Day 1 of bidding and purse left Delhi CapitalsPurse spent: Rs 73.50 crorePurse left: Rs 16.50 croreGujarat TitansPurse spent: Rs 71.15 crorePurse left: Rs 18.85 crore IPL Auction 2022 Day 1: Full list of 97 sold and unsold players Kolkata Knight RidersPurse spent: Rs 77.35 croreRemaining purse: Rs 12.65 croreLucknow Super GiantsPurse spent: Rs 83.10 croreRemaining purse: Rs 6.90 crore IPL auction 2022: Franchises play it smart on opening day of auction Mumbai IndiansPurse spent: Rs 62.15 croreRemaining purse: Rs 27.85 crorePunjab KingsPurse spent: Rs 61.35 crorePurse left: Rs 28.65 croreRajasthan RoyalsPurse spent: Rs 77.85 crorePurse left: Rs 12.15 croreRoyal Challengers BangalorePurse spent: Rs 80.75 crorePurse left: Rs 9.25 croreSunrisers HyderabadPurse spent: Rs 69.85 crorePurse left: Rs 20.15 crore Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :