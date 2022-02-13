Auction

IPL auction: How much money do 10 teams have for Day 2 of bidding

IPL auction: Here's the complete breakdown of purse left with all 10 teams after Day 1 bidding in the IPL mega auction.

13 February, 2022 09:01 IST

Day 1 of the IPL mega auction saw intense bidding wars.   -  SPORTZPICS

After the first day of the mega-auction for IPL 2022 in Bengaluru, which featured bidding wars, here's how much purse each team is left with on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings

Purse spent: Rs 69.55 crore

Purse left: Rs 20.45 crore

Delhi Capitals

Purse spent: Rs 73.50 crore

Purse left: Rs 16.50 crore

Gujarat Titans

Purse spent: Rs 71.15 crore

Purse left: Rs 18.85 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders

Purse spent: Rs 77.35 crore

Remaining purse: Rs 12.65 crore

Lucknow Super Giants

Purse spent: Rs 83.10 crore

Remaining purse: Rs 6.90 crore

Mumbai Indians

Purse spent: Rs 62.15 crore

Remaining purse: Rs 27.85 crore

Punjab Kings

Purse spent: Rs 61.35 crore

Purse left: Rs 28.65 crore

Rajasthan Royals

Purse spent: Rs 77.85 crore

Purse left: Rs 12.15 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Purse spent: Rs 80.75 crore

Purse left: Rs 9.25 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Purse spent: Rs 69.85 crore

Purse left: Rs 20.15 crore

