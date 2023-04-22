WATCH: Arshdeep Singh breaks middle-stump twice in two balls, defends 15 in final over for PBKS vs MI

Punjab Kings seamer Arshdeep Singh provided an unbelievable finish over Mumbai Indians in a 13-run win as he broke the middle-stump off successive deliveries in the final over at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Defending 15 in the final over of Mumbai’s 215-run chase, Arshdeep castled Tilak Varma and Impact Player Nehal Wadhera with searing yorkers to the middle-stump, breaking the woodwork twice in two balls.

Arshdeep missed a hat-trick as he bowled a wide yorker to Jofra Archer but only conceded two runs in the final over to cap off a sensational win which seemed improbable at one point for Punjab. Suryakumar Yadav’s 57 alongside Cameron Green’s 67 had helped Mumbai move towards a first successful 200-run chase at the Wankhede. However, Arshdeep returned for his third over in the 18th to dismiss Suryakumar, conceding just nine runs in the over.

The left-arm seamer, PBKS’ leading wicket-taker this season, finished with figures of 4/29 in four overs as PBKS returned to winnings way - its fourth in seven games.

Tilak Varma (L) and Nehal Wadhera (R) were castled by Arshdeep pearlers in the final overs. | Photo Credit: EMMANUEL YOGINI/SPORTZPICS

Arshdeep also marched to the top of the IPL 2023 Purple Cap list with 13 wickets from seven matches.