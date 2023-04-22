WATCH: Arshdeep Singh breaks middle-stump twice in two balls, defends 15 in final over for PBKS vs MI

IPL News

22 April, 2023 23:25 IST
Arshdeep Singh in action.

Arshdeep Singh in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Punjab Kings seamer Arshdeep Singh provided an unbelievable finish over Mumbai Indians in a 13-run win as he broke the middle-stump off successive deliveries in the final over at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Defending 15 in the final over of Mumbai’s 215-run chase, Arshdeep castled Tilak Varma and Impact Player Nehal Wadhera with searing yorkers to the middle-stump, breaking the woodwork twice in two balls.

Arshdeep missed a hat-trick as he bowled a wide yorker to Jofra Archer but only conceded two runs in the final over to cap off a sensational win which seemed improbable at one point for Punjab. Suryakumar Yadav’s 57 alongside Cameron Green’s 67 had helped Mumbai move towards a first successful 200-run chase at the Wankhede. However, Arshdeep returned for his third over in the 18th to dismiss Suryakumar, conceding just nine runs in the over.

The left-arm seamer, PBKS’ leading wicket-taker this season, finished with figures of 4/29 in four overs as PBKS returned to winnings way - its fourth in seven games.

Tilak Varma (L) and Nehal Wadhera (R) were castled by Arshdeep pearlers in the final overs.

Tilak Varma (L) and Nehal Wadhera (R) were castled by Arshdeep pearlers in the final overs. | Photo Credit: EMMANUEL YOGINI/SPORTZPICS

Arshdeep also marched to the top of the IPL 2023 Purple Cap list with 13 wickets from seven matches.

