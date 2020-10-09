IPL 2020 Points table: Delhi Capitals moves top with big win over Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals has moved to the top of the points table with five wins from six matches in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being played in the UAE. The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi beat the Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs in Sharjah to further consolidate its lead before the race for playoffs gets tighter. Mumbai Indians is second with eight points while Friday night's loss to Delhi has resigned Rajasthan to the No. 7 spot.

The top four teams will qualify for the knock-outs. The top two teams on the points square off in the play-off and the winner goes into the final.

The third and fourth placed teams face each other in Eliminator 1. The winner then takes on the losing team from the play-off in Eliminator 2. The winner qualifies for the final.

