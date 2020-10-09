Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 Points table: Delhi Capitals moves top with big win over Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 Points table: The top four teams will qualify for the knock-outs. The top two teams on the points square off in the play-off and the winner goes into the final. Team Sportstar 09 October, 2020 23:28 IST Delhi Capitals gained pole position in the points table with a crushing win over Rajasthan Royals. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 09 October, 2020 23:28 IST Delhi Capitals has moved to the top of the points table with five wins from six matches in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being played in the UAE. The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi beat the Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs in Sharjah to further consolidate its lead before the race for playoffs gets tighter. Mumbai Indians is second with eight points while Friday night's loss to Delhi has resigned Rajasthan to the No. 7 spot.The top four teams will qualify for the knock-outs. The top two teams on the points square off in the play-off and the winner goes into the final.The third and fourth placed teams face each other in Eliminator 1. The winner then takes on the losing team from the play-off in Eliminator 2. The winner qualifies for the final. IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: Complete list of players up for trade, transfer rules and eligibility IPL 2020 Points TableTEAMSPWLPointsNRRDelhi Capitals65110+1.267Mumbai Indians6428+1.488Sunrisers Hyderabad6336+0.232Kolkata Knight Riders5326+0.002Royal Challengers Bangalore5326-1.355Chennai Super Kings6244-0.371Rajasthan Royals6244-1.073Kings XI Punjab6152-0.431 Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos