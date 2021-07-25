IPL schedule 2021, full match time table, venues, timings and date

The remainder of the 2021 IPL season will begin in Dubai on September 19 with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where the Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore faces Chennai Super Kings.

In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and eight in Abu Dhabi.

When IPL-14 was suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there were 31 matches, including the four playoffs, still left to be played.

This is the second successive year the UAE will be hosting the IPL. In 2020, the entire tournament was played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Here's the complete Indian Premier League 2021 second half match schedule, venue, date and timings.

