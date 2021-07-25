Home IPL News IPL schedule 2021, full match time table, venues, timings and date IPL 2021 schedule: Here's the complete Indian Premier League 2021 second half match schedule, venue, date and timings. Team Sportstar 25 July, 2021 19:05 IST Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma in action. - IPL Team Sportstar 25 July, 2021 19:05 IST The remainder of the 2021 IPL season will begin in Dubai on September 19 with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings.The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where the Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore faces Chennai Super Kings.In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and eight in Abu Dhabi.When IPL-14 was suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there were 31 matches, including the four playoffs, still left to be played.This is the second successive year the UAE will be hosting the IPL. In 2020, the entire tournament was played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Here's the complete Indian Premier League 2021 second half match schedule, venue, date and timings.More to follow...Match NoMatchDateTime30Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings19 September, 20217:30PM31Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore20 September, 20217:30PM32Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals21 September, 20217:30PM33Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad22 September, 20217:30PM34Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders23 September, 20217:30PM35Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings24 September, 20217:30PM36Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals25 September, 20213:30PM37Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings25 September, 20217:30PM38Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders26 September, 20213:30PM39Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians26 September, 20217:30PM40Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals27 September, 20217:30PM41Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals28 September, 20213:30PM42Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings28 September, 20217:30PM43Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore29 September, 20217:30PM44Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings30 September, 20217:30PM45Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings1 October, 20217:30PM46Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals2 October, 20213:30PM47Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings2 October, 20217:30PM48Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings3 October, 20213:30PM49Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad3 October, 20217:30PM50Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings4 October, 20217:30PM51Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians5 October, 20217:30PM52Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad6 October, 20217:30PM53Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings7 October, 20213:30PM54Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals7 October, 20217:30PM55Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians8 October, 20213:30PM56Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals8 October, 20217:30PM57 Qualifier 1 10 October, 20217:30PM58Eliminator11 October, 20217:30PM59Qualifier 2 13 October, 20217:30PM60Final15 October, 20217:30PM Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :