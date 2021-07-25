IPL schedule 2021, full match time table, venues, timings and date

IPL News

25 July, 2021

The remainder of the 2021 IPL season will begin in Dubai on September 19 with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings.

The  action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where the Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore faces Chennai Super Kings.

In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and eight in Abu Dhabi.

When IPL-14 was suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there were 31 matches, including the four playoffs, still left to be played.

This is the second successive year the UAE will be hosting the IPL. In 2020, the entire tournament was played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Here's the complete Indian Premier League 2021 second half match schedule, venue, date and timings.

Match NoMatchDateTime
30Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings19 September, 20217:30PM
31Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore20 September, 20217:30PM
32Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals21 September, 20217:30PM
33Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad22 September, 20217:30PM
34Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders23 September, 20217:30PM
35Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings24 September, 20217:30PM
36Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals25 September, 20213:30PM
37Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings25 September, 20217:30PM
38Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders26 September, 20213:30PM
39Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians26 September, 20217:30PM
40Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals27 September, 20217:30PM
41Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals28 September, 20213:30PM
42Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings28 September, 20217:30PM
43Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore29 September, 20217:30PM
44Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings30 September, 20217:30PM
45Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings1 October, 20217:30PM
46Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals2 October, 20213:30PM
47Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings2 October, 20217:30PM
48Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings3 October, 20213:30PM
49Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad3 October, 20217:30PM
50Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings4 October, 20217:30PM
51Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians5 October, 20217:30PM
52Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad6 October, 20217:30PM
53Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings7 October, 20213:30PM
54Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals7 October, 20217:30PM
55Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians8 October, 20213:30PM
56Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals8 October, 20217:30PM
57 Qualifier 1 10 October, 20217:30PM
58Eliminator11 October, 20217:30PM
59Qualifier 2 13 October, 20217:30PM
60Final15 October, 20217:30PM

