IPL 2024 Auction: Five Indian uncapped players who stole the limelight

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai saw teams breaking the bank for several high-profile stars. But there were also several lesser-known names that stole the headlines.

Here’s the lowdown on some of the top Indian uncapped talent that franchises bid for.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024 Auction review:Of fast-bowling muscle, the 20-crore club and unexpected salary hikes

Sameer Rizvi - Chennai Super Kings

The 20-year-old became the most expensive uncapped Indian player of this year’s auction when he was signed by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 8.4 crore. The Uttar Pradesh batter came into the limelight during his recent exploits in the UP T20 league, where he scored 455 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 188.80. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Rizvi scored 277 runs while averaging 69.25 and striking at 139.89. He usually bats in the middle order and is well known for his power-hitting against spinners.

Kumar Kushagra - Delhi Capitals

A wicketkeeper-batter from Jharkhand, the 19-year-old was roped in by Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.2 crore. Kushagra, at 17, became the youngest batter to score 250 or more in a first-class innings. He bats with an aggressive mindset and likes to step out to dominate the bowlers early in his innings. In the Deodhar Trophy 2023, he scored 227 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 109.13. He could be Delhi’s middle-order mainstay for a long time.

ALSO READ: Who is Shubham Dubey, the uncapped Indian batter who fetched Rs 5.8 crore in IPL 2024 auction?

Shubham Dubey- Rajasthan Royals

Known for his batting pyrotechnics in the middle order, the Vidarbha batter was valued at Rs 5.8 crore by Rajasthan Royals. Dubey was the highest run scorer for Vidarbha in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring at a strike rate of 187.18 in seven innings and hitting 28 boundaries, including 18 sixes. The 29-year-old has a strong base and is known for his big hits against fast bowlers. Using him in the backend of the innings against pace could prove to be a game-changer.

Swastik Chhikara - Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals got this 18-year-old for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. The opening batter hogged the limelight in the UP T20 league, where he was the second-highest scorer with 494 runs, including three centuries in 10 innings at a strike rate of 173.33. On his Vijay Hazare Trophy debut for Uttar Pradesh in November, Swastik smashed a 101-ball 117.

ALSO READ: IPL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players for all 10 teams

Ramandeep Singh - Kolkata Knight Riders

He’s one of the explosive lower-order hitters with pace bowling capability. The 26-year-old Punjab batter was part of Mumbai Indians squad and has now joined Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh. In the Sher-E-Punjab T20 tournament this year, Ramandeep smacked 418 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 172.73, finding the fence every 4.8 balls. He followed it up by striking at 222.80 in the SMAT 2023, scoring 127 runs in seven innings. He batted as a finisher, hitting a boundary every three balls.