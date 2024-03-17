MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings team preview, season prediction SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings will play all its home games this year at the new Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 09:58 IST - 2 MINS READ

Abhishek Saini
Abhishek Saini
In focus: Captain Shikhar Dhawan’s lack of game time recently might pose a problem for Punjab Kings.
In focus: Captain Shikhar Dhawan's lack of game time recently might pose a problem for Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: K. R. DEEPAK/The Hindu
infoIcon

In focus: Captain Shikhar Dhawan’s lack of game time recently might pose a problem for Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: K. R. DEEPAK/The Hindu

Punjab Kings aimed to address its glaring weakness from the previous season, death bowling, by acquiring Harshal Patel for a substantial ₹11.75 crore. Harshal, along with Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada, aims to improve the Kings’ high conceding rate of 11.25 runs per over in the death overs. Nathan Ellis, with an impressive haul of 13 wickets in 2023, could step in for Rabada if his economy rate becomes problematic.

Highlights
  • Matches: 232
  • Won: 104
  • Titles: 0

Rahul Chahar is entrusted with the spin department, with hopes that he replicates his sub-eight-per-over economy rate from the previous season. Sam Curran, with a hefty price tag of ₹18.5 crore, needs to deliver better returns than his modest 2023 performance of 276 runs and 10 wickets at an economy of over 10. Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone play pivotal roles in the Kings’ aggressive T20 approach, with Rilee Rossouw providing backup for the middle order alongside Jitesh Sharma.

A notable gap in the line-up is the absence of a star Indian batter. Captain Shikhar Dhawan, past his prime, might face challenges, and opener Prabhsimran Singh’s plateaued performances add to the concern. The team will look to Rishi Dhawan as a utility all-rounder. Punjab Kings will play all its home games this year at the new Mullanpur Stadium.

Prediction
Punjab Kings, once in contention for the playoffs last season, needs a firing first eleven to succeed this year. However, any signs of trouble could disrupt the team combination, leading to a familiar, underwhelming end.

Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Squad: Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Harpreet Bhatia, Rilee Rossouw (SA), Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone (ENG), Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran (ENG), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Shivam Singh, Chris Woakes (ENG), Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada (SA), Nathan Ellis (AUS), Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Prince Choudhary.

