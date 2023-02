The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the IPL 2023 schedule.

The upcoming edition of the IPL will revert to the home and away format. All teams will play seven home and as many away matches.

A total of 70 league stage matches will be played across 12 venues over the course of 52 days.

The matches get underway from March 31, with defending champion Gujarat Titans taking on the Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium at 7:30pm IST.

IPL 2023 TEAM SCHEDULES-

April 1 will see the first double-header day of the season, where Punjab Kings will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali and Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in Lucknow. The upcoming iteration of the league will have 18 double headers, with the day games starting at 3:30 PM IST and the evening games starting at 07:30 PM IST.

The tournament will be played across 12 venues: Ahmedabad, Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati and Dharamsala.

IPL 2023 GROUPS Group A MI, RR, KKR, DC and LSG Group B CSK, PBKS, SRH, RCB and GT

The schedule and venues for the playoffs and final will be announced later. The summit clash will be played on May 28.

IPL 2023 FULL SCHEDULE -