PBKS vs MI Dream11 prediction, IPL 2023: Playing XI, Impact Player, Fantasy team picks, Punjab vs Mumbai squads today

Mumbai Indians will look to push forward in the playoff race as it faces Punjab Kings at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the predicted XIs with the Impact Player rule also enabling teams to carry two teamsheets for the toss.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

MI Predicted XI (batting first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla,

MI predicted XI (bowling first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith

MI Impact Player options: Jason Behrendorff, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Suryakumar Yadav, Arshad Khan.

Punjab Kings Predicted XI

PBKS Predicted XI (batting first): Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), M Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran (c), Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS Predicted XI (bowling first): Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), M Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran (c), Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar

PBKS Impact Player options: Rahul Chahar, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kagiso Rabada.

MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Kishan Batters: Rohit Sharma (vc), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (c), Sam Curran, Cam Green Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Jofra Archer, Rahul Chahar

MI vs PBKS squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar