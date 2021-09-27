IPL 2021: Don't want to put too much pressure on Ishan Kishan, says Rohit

Ishan Kishan has scored just 100 runs in nine matches this season for Mumbai Indians, but captain Rohit Sharma backed him to come good with the bat soon.

"He is a talented player (Ishan Kishan). He's had a terrific IPL last year. We want to back his natural game which is why he came up the order above [Suryakumar Yadav]. I don't want to put too much pressure on the guy. He is relatively young, making his way in international cricket," Rohit said after his team slumped to its third straight defeat post resumption of IPL 2021.

Rohit knows that Mumbai Indians has made some great comeback in previous IPL editions but somehow it is not happening currently.

"Batters let us down. That's been something that's been happening consistently (losing their way with the bat). I have had a good chat with the batters. Those who are in (set), need to carry on. They kept the pressure on us once a couple of wickets fell. Need to bounce back from whatever situation we're in. We've done that in the past. Just not happening this season," he lamented.

'Perfect 10'

His opposite number Virat Kohli termed RCB's performance "10 on 10."

"Maxi's innings was unbelievable. If you don't try and stamp your authority, Bumrah will get over you - that's how good he is! You have to be at your level best. I'd give it a perfect ten tonight," Kohli said.

"We left out 15 (runs) out there... Those are the things where we feel we can get 20-25 extra runs."

Dan Christian bowled one good over at the back end and Kohli was magnanimous in his praise for hat-trick man Harshal Patel.

"I went with my gut feel with DC (Christian)... With his experience and change-ups, he bowled an amazing over... What Harshal did was unbelievable."

Hat-trick man Harshal added: "I was thinking if the batters can't pick my slower balls then the bowlers also will find it difficult to spot (referring to Chahar's wicket that got him the hat-trick). I just bet on that. This is my sixth time being on a hat-trick and finally got one, so pretty happy."