MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asia Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of final due to hamstring injury

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been ruled out of his side’s Asia Cup final against India on Sunday due to a hamstring tear.

Published : Sep 16, 2023 12:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana dives to stop a ball as Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan watches during the Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana dives to stop a ball as Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan watches during the Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Eranga Jayawardena/AP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana dives to stop a ball as Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan watches during the Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Eranga Jayawardena/AP

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been ruled out of his side’s Asia Cup final against India on Sunday due to a hamstring tear.

“He won’t be able to take part in this game since he got a Grade 3 injury, but he will be there for the World Cup,” Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka told reporters on the eve of the title clash in Colombo.

RELATED | Washington Sundar to replace Axar Patel before Asia Cup 2023 final: Report

Top order batsman Sahan Arachchige will join the squad while Theekshana undergoes rehabilitation, Sri Lanka Cricket said.

Theekshana sustained the injury while fielding against Pakistan in a Super 4 fixture on Thursday. He bowled three more overs after, despite being visibly in pain.

The Chennai Super Kings player has played a crucial role in Sri Lanka’s final entry with eight wickets at an average of 29.12.

Theekshana is also Sri Lanka’s highest ODI wicket-taker in 2023 with 31 scalps in 15 matches at an average of 17.45. He will now have a race against time to get fit for the ODI World Cup, with his side playing its first game on October 7 against South Africa.

Sri Lanka has already been struggling with injuries to key players, with pacer Dushmantha Chameera and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga missing out on the Asia Cup.

WITH INPUTS FROM AFP

Related stories

Related Topics

Sri Lanka /

Asia Cup 2023 /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asia Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of final due to hamstring injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neeraj Chopra, Diamond League Finals: Preview, 2023 results, start list, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Washington Sundar to replace Axar Patel before Asia Cup 2023 final: Report
    Team Sportstar
  4. VIDEO: Winning Asia Cup is important for momentum ahead of World Cup, says Shubman Gill
    Team Sportstar
  5. Travis Head’s ODI World Cup participation in doubt after fracturing left hand
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Washington Sundar to replace Axar Patel before Asia Cup 2023 final: Report
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asia Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of final due to hamstring injury
    Team Sportstar
  3. Travis Head’s ODI World Cup participation in doubt after fracturing left hand
    PTI
  4. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: Chepauk Stadium — capacity, pitch info and areas that need attention
    S. Dipak Ragav,Ayan Acharya
  5. England heads into defence of Cricket World Cup on back of dominant ODI series win over New Zealand
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asia Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of final due to hamstring injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neeraj Chopra, Diamond League Finals: Preview, 2023 results, start list, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Washington Sundar to replace Axar Patel before Asia Cup 2023 final: Report
    Team Sportstar
  4. VIDEO: Winning Asia Cup is important for momentum ahead of World Cup, says Shubman Gill
    Team Sportstar
  5. Travis Head’s ODI World Cup participation in doubt after fracturing left hand
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment