Asia Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of final due to hamstring injury

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been ruled out of his side’s Asia Cup final against India on Sunday due to a hamstring tear.

“He won’t be able to take part in this game since he got a Grade 3 injury, but he will be there for the World Cup,” Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka told reporters on the eve of the title clash in Colombo.

RELATED | Washington Sundar to replace Axar Patel before Asia Cup 2023 final: Report

Top order batsman Sahan Arachchige will join the squad while Theekshana undergoes rehabilitation, Sri Lanka Cricket said.

Theekshana sustained the injury while fielding against Pakistan in a Super 4 fixture on Thursday. He bowled three more overs after, despite being visibly in pain.

The Chennai Super Kings player has played a crucial role in Sri Lanka’s final entry with eight wickets at an average of 29.12.

Theekshana is also Sri Lanka’s highest ODI wicket-taker in 2023 with 31 scalps in 15 matches at an average of 17.45. He will now have a race against time to get fit for the ODI World Cup, with his side playing its first game on October 7 against South Africa.

Sri Lanka has already been struggling with injuries to key players, with pacer Dushmantha Chameera and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga missing out on the Asia Cup.

WITH INPUTS FROM AFP