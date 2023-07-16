IND-W vs BAN-W 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: India Women vs Bangladesh Women predicted XIs, squads

India Women and Bangladesh Women will face off in the first One-Day International of a three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.
The Women in Blue are coming off a 2-1 series win in T20 Internationals and the Harmanpreet Kaur-side will look to keep the momentum going.
India suffered two dramatic batting collapses in the last two T20Is and will need to make amends in the ODIs. A lot will depend on Harmanpreet, who was the leading run-scorer in the T20I series with 94 runs in three games.
Bangladesh will be bolstered by the return of veterans Fargana Hoque and Lata Mondal, who were left out for the T20I series, and their spinners will pose a threat to Indian batters on pitch that is likely to keep slow and low.
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IND-W VS BAN-W 1ST ODI LIVE?
The first ODI between India Women and Bangladesh Women will not be broadcast LIVE on television in India. The match will be available for LIVE streaming on Bangladesh Cricket: The Tigers YouTube channel at 9:00 AM IST.
