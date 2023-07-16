MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs BAN-W 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: India Women vs Bangladesh Women predicted XIs, squads

IND-W vs BAN-W 1st ODI: Here are the fantasy picks and predicted XIs for the first One-Day International between India Women and Bangladesh Women on Sunday.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 06:05 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur in action.
FILE PHOTO: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India Women and Bangladesh Women will face off in the first One-Day International of a three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

The Women in Blue are coming off a 2-1 series win in T20 Internationals and the Harmanpreet Kaur-side will look to keep the momentum going.

Read More: Ashes 2023: Cameron Green ‘happy to bat anywhere’ in quest for return to Australia XI

India suffered two dramatic batting collapses in the last two T20Is and will need to make amends in the ODIs. A lot will depend on Harmanpreet, who was the leading run-scorer in the T20I series with 94 runs in three games.

Bangladesh will be bolstered by the return of veterans Fargana Hoque and Lata Mondal, who were left out for the T20I series, and their spinners will pose a threat to Indian batters on pitch that is likely to keep slow and low.

IND-W VS BAN-W 1ST ODI PREDICTED XI
INDIA WOMEN PREDICTED XI
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur/Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya, Minnu Mani/Sneh Rana.
BANGLADESH WOMEN PREDICTED XI
Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (wk) (c), Shorna Akter, Sultana Khatun, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan, Lata Mondal/Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun.
IND-W VS BAN-W 1ST ODI DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Nigar Sultana, Shamima Sultana
BATTERS
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues
ALL-ROUNDERS
Deepti Sharma (vc), Shafali Verma (c), Rabeya Khan
BOWLERS
Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun
Team Composition: BAN-W 6:5 IND-W Credits Left: 8.00
THE SQUADS
INDIA WOMEN
Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia(w), Uma Chetry, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Bareddy Anusha, Sneh Rana.
BANGLADESH WOMEN
Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Disha Biswas, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shamima Sultana, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IND-W VS BAN-W 1ST ODI LIVE?

The first ODI between India Women and Bangladesh Women will not be broadcast LIVE on television in India. The match will be available for LIVE streaming on  Bangladesh Cricket: The Tigers YouTube channel at 9:00 AM IST.

The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

