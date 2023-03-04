WPL 2023: Tanuja Kanwar of Gujarat Giants takes first wicket of Women’s Premier League

Tanuja Kanwar of Gujarat Giants took the first wicket of the Women’s Premier League during the season opener played between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

Left-arm off spinner Kanwar dismissed Mumbai’s Yastika Bhatia for one run in the third over of the innings.

Bhatia opted to square drive a good length delivery but ended up slicing the shot into the air. Georgia Wareham, who was stationed at point, moved to her left to complete the wicket.

Even before the wicket, Bhatia had struggled to get going. In seven deliveries, she could manage just the solitary run before eventually falling on the eighth.

The team’s total was 15 runs at the loss of the first wicket. Nat Sciver-Brunt joined Hayley Matthews to replace Bhatia.

