Women’s Premier League: Knowing the five franchises, breaking down BCCI’s windfall

Amol Karhadkar Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
27 January, 2023 15:52 IST
In a landmark moment for women’s cricket in India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) formally announced five teams for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Wednesday. Amol Karhadkar and Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan take you through all the updates from the team bidding process and what we can look forward to in the weeks to come.

The teams are out for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Indian Premier League. Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Lucknow are the five city franchises and here are the corporates who have won the rights to own them.

Follow the live reactions coming in here.

S. No. Successful BidderCityAmount in INR
1.Adani Sportsline Pvt. LtdAhmedabad1289 crores
2.Indiawin Sports Pvt. LtdMumbai912.99 crores
3.Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. LtdBengaluru901 crores
4.JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. LtdDelhi 810 crores
5.Capri Global Holdings Pvt. LtdLucknow757 crores

The tournament will also officially be called the WOMEN’S PREMIER LEAGUE.

