Football

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt to miss two games with torn muscle

The Germany midfielder was subbed off after just five minutes in the 2-0 loss at Chelsea on Tuesday which eliminated Dortmund in the Champions League last 16.

AFP
Berlin 09 March, 2023 15:48 IST
Berlin 09 March, 2023 15:48 IST
FILE PHOTO: Borussia Dortmund player Julian Brandt in action against RB Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park on March 3, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Borussia Dortmund player Julian Brandt in action against RB Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park on March 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Germany midfielder was subbed off after just five minutes in the 2-0 loss at Chelsea on Tuesday which eliminated Dortmund in the Champions League last 16.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt has been ruled out for two weeks with a torn thigh muscle, the club announced on Thursday.

The Germany midfielder was subbed off after just five minutes in the 2-0 loss at Chelsea on Tuesday which eliminated Dortmund in the Champions League last 16.

Also Read
Losing culture? Mbappe’s PSG reflect on latest Champions League failure

The club tweeted Brandt “tore a muscle fibre in the thigh” an will miss the club’s upcoming derby match at Schalke, along with their home clash with Cologne.

Brandt had scored in four of his past five league matches and was named Bundesliga player of the month in February.

Dortmund has won their last eight league matches. The five-time Bundesliga winners sit equal with leaders Bayern Munich on points atop the table, second on goal difference.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us