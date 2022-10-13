Football

Champions League: Inter’s Inzaghi rues missed chance to seal last 16 spot vs Barca

Robin Gosens gave Inter a 3-2 lead in the 89th minute but Robert Lewandowski headed home a stoppage-time equaliser to keep the Spanish side’s hopes alive of reaching the knockout stages.

Reuters
13 October, 2022 09:39 IST
13 October, 2022 09:39 IST
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi reacts during the Barcelona game.

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi reacts during the Barcelona game. | Photo Credit: NACHO DOCE

Robin Gosens gave Inter a 3-2 lead in the 89th minute but Robert Lewandowski headed home a stoppage-time equaliser to keep the Spanish side’s hopes alive of reaching the knockout stages.

Inter Milan secured an impressive 3-3 draw at Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday but manager Simone Inzaghi was left with a sense of regret after his side missed the chance to sew up a place in the last 16 with two games to spare.

Also Read
Barcelona vs Inter Milan, LIVE score and updates, Champions League: Must win game for Barca as it hosts Inter

Robin Gosens gave Inter a 3-2 lead in the 89th minute but Robert Lewandowski headed home a stoppage-time equaliser to keep the Spanish side’s hopes alive of reaching the knockout stages.

Group C leader Bayern Munich has sealed its spot in the next round while Inter is three points ahead of Barcelona, with Viktoria Plzen bottom after losing all four of its games.

“There is regret, given what we have created and for that last chance,” Inzaghi told reporters.

“With a victory we would have qualified for the next stage with game days to spare, but we have played two games with great application against Barcelona.

“We played a great match, we wanted to rewrite the history of Inter. We could talk about an extraordinary feat with a victory if we’d qualified, now we need to take the last step in front of our fans against Viktoria Plzen ...”

Inter host Plzen on Oct. 26 before rounding out its group campaign with a trip to Germany to face Bayern early next month.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Discipline, encouragement pushes U-17 forward Thanglalsoun Gangte ahead

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us