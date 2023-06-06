Magazine

Champions League: Kyle Walker misses training session due to back problem

Walker did not take part in City’s open training session on Tuesday in preparation for the game against Inter Milan in Istanbul.

Published : Jun 06, 2023 23:32 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

AP
File Photo: City’s Kyle Walker celebrates after winning the FA Cup.
File Photo: City’s Kyle Walker celebrates after winning the FA Cup. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
infoIcon

File Photo: City’s Kyle Walker celebrates after winning the FA Cup. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is confident he will be fit for Saturday’s Champions League final despite struggling with a back problem in recent days.

The England international did not take part in City’s open training session on Tuesday in preparation for the game against Inter Milan in Istanbul.

Walker looked in discomfort as he left the field late on in his team’s FA Cup final win against Manchester United on Saturday.

ALSO READ
Man City must disregard history in Champions League final, says Guardiola

But the 33-year-old fullback said he expected to be available to help City in its bid to be crowned champions of Europe for the first time in its history.

“I’m completely fine, it’s just an extra day of recovery,” he told  Sky Sports News on Tuesday. “I’ve played a lot of minutes over the last number of weeks so the manager said, ‘Just stay inside and come Saturday you will be raring to go.’

“I won’t be missing the Champions League final for anything.”

Walker was a key figure as City advanced past Real Madrid in the semifinals with an outstanding performance against Vinicius Jr. in the second leg, which Pep Guardiola’s team won 4-0.

Guardiola said Walker had been left out of Tuesday’s training session as a precautionary measure.

ALSO READ
Juventus drops out of Super League project - report

“He has had a disturbance in his back,” the City manager said. “Yesterday he was not good, today he was a little bit better, but we didn’t want to take any risks. We will see what happens in the next few days.”

City has already won the Premier League title and the FA Cup this season.

If it triumphs in the Champions League it will become only the second English team to win a treble of the three biggest trophies, emulating Manchester United’s feat in 1999.

City is the overwhelming favourite to beat Inter, which finished third in the Italian league this season.

“We’re going to try to do our best and we know the final is how you behave in that specific 95 minutes, not history,” said Guardiola. ”

