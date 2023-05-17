UEFA Champions League

Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UCL semifinal 2nd leg: Stats, form guide, predicted 11s, streaming info

MCI vs RMA: Here is all you need to know about the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal between Manchester City and Real Madrid in Manchester.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 17 May, 2023 06:29 IST
City’s Haaland has scored 12 goals in 9 UCL appearances.

City's Haaland has scored 12 goals in 9 UCL appearances.

Manchester City will take on Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal at the Etihad stadium on Thursday (IST).

In the reverse fixture, Vinicius Jr. and Man City’s Kevin de Bruyne scored one goal each as the gruelling tie ended in a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernbeu last week.

Form guide
UCL
Real Madrid: W-W-W-W-D
Man City: D-W-W-D-D
Predicted XIs
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Kroos, Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

When and where will Manchester City vs Real Madrid be played?

The UEFA Champions League semifinal between  Manchester City and Real Madrid will be played at the Etihad stadium on Thursday at 12:30am IST.

Where can I watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid?

Manchester City vs Real Madrid will be telecast across the Sony sports network.

Where can live stream Manchester City vs Real Madrid?

Manchester City vs Real Madrid can be live streamed on Sony LIV app/website.

