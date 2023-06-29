MagazineBuy Print

Chennaiyin FC signs Sweden Fernandes from Goa

The 23-year-old from Goa joins the Marina Machans on a multi-year deal after promising performances at Neroca FC last season on loan from Hyderabad FC.

Published : Jun 29, 2023 14:09 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sweden Fernandes pin action. (File Photo)
Sweden Fernandes pin action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Sweden Fernandes pin action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chennaiyin FC has roped in mid-fielder Sweden Fernandes as the club’s first signing for the 2023-24 season.

The 23-year-old from Goa joins the Marina Machans on a multi-year deal after promising performances at Neroca FC last season on loan from Hyderabad FC. He registered three goals and one assist in 15 matches for the I-League outfit.

Indumathi strikes as Tamil Nadu downs Haryana to win the senior National Women’s Football Champion

Fernandes’ signing underlines Chennaiyin FC’s commitment towards nurturing and developing young Indian talent.

The talented left-footed youngster is a popular name in the Goan football circuit having turned up for the youth teams of FC Goa, Dempo SC and Sporting Club de Goa.

“I’m very happy to be here and I’m thankful to the club for giving me this opportunity to prove myself. I’m ready to give my all and I can’t wait to play in front of the Chennaiyin FC faithful,” Fernandes said.

Fernandes also featured in three Durand Cup matches for Hyderabad FC last year.

Related Topics

Chennaiyin FC /

Sweden Fernandes

