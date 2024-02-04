MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Premier League 2023-24: Eddie Howe hopes Gordon’s injury not serious as Newcastle’s woes continue

The 22-year-old, Newcastle's leading goalscorer (seven) behind Swedish forward Alexander Isak (11) in the top flight this season, was taken off at half-time due to an apparent ankle injury.

Published : Feb 04, 2024 13:10 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File photo: Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon
File photo: Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

File photo: Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon | Photo Credit: Reuters

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe hopes Anthony Gordon does not join the long list of absentees at St. James’ Park after the winger left the stadium on crutches following their 4-4 draw against Luton Town in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, Newcastle’s leading goalscorer (seven) behind Swedish forward Alexander Isak (11) in the top flight this season, was taken off at half-time due to an apparent ankle injury.

Newcastle is already without mainstays Isak, Brazilian midfielder Joelinton, goalkeeper Nick Pope and others through injury.

“It looked like he (Gordon) twisted his ankle,” Howe told reporters. “I wasn’t sure on the incident, I didn’t see what happened. But he was in a lot of pain at half-time and had to come off.”

Howe said he did not know how serious the injury was. “It was sore enough for him to come off, that was his decision, he knew he couldn’t continue.

“We hope it’s not bad. He’s such an important player for us and we missed him when he went off.”

Howe also provided an update on Isak, who has missed two consecutive matches due to a groin injury.

