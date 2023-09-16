MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tottenham sees off Sheffield United with stoppage-time goals

Second-half substitute Richarlison ended his goal drought with the equaliser in the eighth of 12 minutes added on and set up Dejan Kulusevski for the winner two minutes later.

Published : Sep 16, 2023 21:55 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The fourth win in a row marked second-placed Spurs’s best start to a league campaign since 1965-66.
The fourth win in a row marked second-placed Spurs’s best start to a league campaign since 1965-66. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The fourth win in a row marked second-placed Spurs’s best start to a league campaign since 1965-66. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

High-flying Tottenham Hotspur staged an astonishing turnaround with two goals in added time to beat promoted Sheffield United 2-1 on Saturday and maintain its unbeaten record in the Premier League.

Second-half substitute Richarlison ended his goal drought with the equaliser in the eighth of 12 minutes added on and set up Dejan Kulusevski for the winner two minutes later.

The fourth win in a row marked second-placed Spurs’s best start to a league campaign since 1965-66.

ALSO READ
Manchester City storms back to beat West Ham 3-1

Sheffield United, still without a league win this season, then had Ollie McBurnie sent off for a second yellow card for arguing with the referee.

United had taken the lead with a Gustavo Hamer goal completely against the run of play in the 75th minute.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou had made a triple substitution in the 80th minute, bringing on Brazilian striker Richarlison while captain Son Heung-Min was one of those coming off. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Tottenham Hotspur /

Sheffield United /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tottenham sees off Sheffield United with stoppage-time goals
    Reuters
  2. Al Raed vs Al Nassr LIVE Score: ALR 0-2 NAS, Mane, Talisca scores, Ronaldo comes close from free-kick, Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
  3. Messi misses Miami’s Atlanta trip due to fatigue - reports
    AFP
  4. Manchester City storms back to beat West Ham 3-1
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga: Hummels double gives Dortmund 4-2 win at Freiburg
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Tottenham sees off Sheffield United with stoppage-time goals
    Reuters
  2. Manchester City storms back to beat West Ham 3-1
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Liverpool goes top with 3-1 win at Wolves
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Arteta hails record signing Rice’s quick adaptation at Arsenal
    Reuters
  5. Ten Hag dodges Sancho questions, stresses need for standards at Man Utd
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tottenham sees off Sheffield United with stoppage-time goals
    Reuters
  2. Al Raed vs Al Nassr LIVE Score: ALR 0-2 NAS, Mane, Talisca scores, Ronaldo comes close from free-kick, Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
  3. Messi misses Miami’s Atlanta trip due to fatigue - reports
    AFP
  4. Manchester City storms back to beat West Ham 3-1
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga: Hummels double gives Dortmund 4-2 win at Freiburg
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment