World Cup hero Grosso’s Frosinone reach Serie A

The win at the Stadio Benito Stirpe put Serie B leader Frosinone 10 points clear of third-placed Bari and ensured its third spell in Italy’s top flight.

AFP
MILAN 02 May, 2023 16:58 IST
File Photo: Grosso is famous in Italy as a key figure in the Azzurri’s triumph in Germany 17 years ago.

File Photo: Grosso is famous in Italy as a key figure in the Azzurri’s triumph in Germany 17 years ago. | Photo Credit: AFP/GIUSEPPE CACACE

Frosinone reached Serie A on Monday after the team led by Italy’s 2006 World Cup hero Fabio Grosso beat Reggina 3-1 to obtain promotion with three matches to play.

It came thanks to goals from Gennaro Borelli, Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne’s younger brother Roberto and Giuseppe Caso.

Coach Grosso is famous in Italy as a key figure in the Azzurri’s triumph in Germany 17 years ago.

He netted the opening goal in Italy’s thrilling semi-final win over the tournament host Germany and then the winning penalty against France in the final.

