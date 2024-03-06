AIFF president Chaubey denies corruption allegations in letter to members

Under-fire All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey in a letter to the members stated that the allegations of corruption against him were a ‘concerted and systematic effort’ to malign him before the Annual General Meeting (AGM) this month and the Lok Sabha elections.

Nilanjan Bhattacharjee, who was sacked as AIFF’s principal legal head on Sunday, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that Chaubey had worked out “corruption avenues” through a non-transparent tender process and preferential allotment of tender. He also alleged that Chaubey made attempts to “siphon off money from the federation’s exchequer” and used AIFF funds for personal expenses.

In a nine-page letter to the members of the AIFF, Chaubey said he had sent a defamation notice to Bhattacharjee, while adding these allegations had been politicised and widely spread with ‘a malicious intent’ to damage his reputation and to destabilise the AIFF.

Indigo contract

Chaubey dismissed the allegation that a contract unfavourable to AIFF was entered into with with Indigo airlines with corrupt intent. He wrote, “The idea of the partnership with IndiGo was that of barter, to promote Indian Football through Indigo’s various mediums (like outdoor hoardings, inflight magazines , social media, videos, images) and vice-versa. A general Corporate 10% discount on all tickets we purchased was a part of the proposition.”

Tenders and dummy cameras

Bhattacharjee alleged that Chaubey awarded the I-League (2022-23) broadcast tenders to a company ‘through coercion and at his subservient interest.’

Chaubey wrote, “It would be pertinent to request a report from FSDL on the technical evaluation process and as to why KPS Studio (Kaleidoscope Productions & Services) was chosen.

“Apart from I-league broadcast, there were two more instances of match production tenders a. Futsal and Santosh Trophy b. Hero IWL On both occasions Advocate Nilanjan Bhattacharjee was part of the Tender Selection Committee and not once did he raise query on the Tender Selection and Award Process.”

On the allegation of dummy cameras being used for broadcasting, Chaubey said he is appointing a Technical Committee to view the recording and take necessary steps. He added, “That being said, it is difficult to understand why Bhattacharjee never brought this to anyone’s notice over the last almost 15 months if he was privy to such information, leading to serious questions about his credibility, complicity and motives.”

Sharing legal retainership fees

Chaubey pointed out instances where he saved money for the AIFF by flying ‘economy class’ and staying in ‘standard rooms’ when the president of the federation is entitled to fly ‘business class’ and to stay in ‘suites’.

He also claimed that he never claimed a single rupee from the Rs. 10,000 he is eligible to receive from the AIFF as his per diem during his travel and meeting.

Credit card and financial management

Chaubey stressed that he has never used the AIFF credit card to buy shoes or any other personal items as Bhattacharjee had alleged. He added, “I have asked our internal auditors Deloitte to be present in the EC meeting/ AGM. They will be happy address any queries regarding financial management of AIFF and to allay any doubts.”

Threatening conduct

Bhattacharjee claimed that when he suggested safeguards in subsequent tenders, Chaubey attempted to “malign” his image and professional integrity.

In response, Chaubey said, “It is completely false propaganda.”

Interference with judicial bodies

Chaubey wrote, “ I have done nothing to favour any club, whether those owned by members of the ExCo or any other club. As for the matter relating to Churchill Brothers which is implied in the allegation, all ExCo members are aware of the request made by Ms. Valanka Alemao and the circumstances around that decision that was subsequently taken by the judicial body.“

Personal trips

Regarding his travel to 25 States/UT out of 36 Member Associations., Chaubey explained, “Most of my meetings either helped Member Associations to get their respective States to renovate or get new stadiums or football fields (natural or artificial) or to get full or partial financial support to host NFC or the National Camp.”

On his international trips, he pointed out that each of his travel has helped India benefitting from a FIFA initiative, including the rebranding of the Santosh Trophy and the launch of the FIFA AIFF academy last November.