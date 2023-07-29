MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC signs midfielder Elsinho from Brazil on a one-year deal

Elsinho, most notably made a name for himself at Mexican side FC Juarez, where he made 136 appearances in total, and even bagged 10 goals for his team.

Published : Jul 29, 2023 16:31 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Brazilian is capable of operating as a defensive midfielder as well as a central defender and will add a new dimension to the Jamshedpur FC structure.
The Brazilian is capable of operating as a defensive midfielder as well as a central defender and will add a new dimension to the Jamshedpur FC structure. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

The Brazilian is capable of operating as a defensive midfielder as well as a central defender and will add a new dimension to the Jamshedpur FC structure. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jamshedpur FC completed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Elson Jose dias Junior, commonly known as Elsinho, on a one-year contract ahead of the 2023-24 Indian Super League season.

Elsinho, most notably made a name for himself at Mexican side FC Juarez, where he made 136 appearances in total, and even bagged 10 goals for his team. Following a loan move to fellow Mexican team Celaya FC, he secured a permanent transfer to Spanish side Racing Ferrol in La Liga 2 where he appeared 25 times and even scored four goals.

The Brazilian is capable of operating as a defensive midfielder as well as a central defender and will add a new dimension to Jamshedpur FC’s structure.

“I see it as a great opportunity to join Jamshedpur FC,” Elsinho said.

“The club has previously won the ISL Shield and is building a strong squad with a great coach at the helm. I believe this is a great next step in my career and I can’t wait to come and play in front of all the fans in Jamshedpur. I’m sure together as a squad we can get back to winning the big one.”

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC signs French playmaker Jeremy Manzorro

The 32-year-old is from the city Uberaba in the Brazilian Highlands and spent much of his initial footballing career playing in the lower divisions of Brazilian football, before impressing in his debut for Oeste FC, a club based in Sao Paulo. He eventually sealed a move to FC Juarez in 2016 and grew into a versatile and dependable player for the Mexican club.

“Elsinho is a centre back and defensive midfield player who has both height and technical ability,” said Jamshedpur FC Head Coach, Scott Cooper.

“He’s very fast for a big guy and has played in Mexico and at various levels in Brazil. We like him because of his pace, technical ability and also because he is a major threat from set pieces, so we feel like he will be a great commodity and bring height to the team.”

The club can also confirm that Elsinho will wear the number 91 shirt in the upcoming campaign.

