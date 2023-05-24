International

French defender Le Normand obtains Spanish nationality

The 26-year-old Real Sociedad centre-back is set to follow in Aymeric Laporte and Diego Costa’s footsteps as a nationalised Spain player.

AFP
BARCELONA 24 May, 2023 16:04 IST
BARCELONA 24 May, 2023 16:04 IST
Real Sociedad’s French defender Robin Le Normand.

Real Sociedad’s French defender Robin Le Normand. | Photo Credit: AFP

The 26-year-old Real Sociedad centre-back is set to follow in Aymeric Laporte and Diego Costa’s footsteps as a nationalised Spain player.

French defender Robin Le Normand has obtained Spanish nationality according to an Official State Bulletin (BOE) published on Wednesday.

Also Read
Premier League: Everton seeking another emotional last-day escape

The 26-year-old Real Sociedad centre-back is set to follow in Aymeric Laporte and Diego Costa’s footsteps as a nationalised Spain player.

A Spanish Football Federation source told  AFP in February that Le Normand had begun the process to play for Luis de la Fuente’s side.

Le Normand is expected to be called up by the coach for the Nations League final four in June, where Spain faces Italy in the semifinals.

Le Normand has not played for France and because of the dual nationality agreement with Spain, will not need to renounce his French nationality.

Former Manchester City defender Laporte, who obtained Spanish nationality in 2021, featured for Spain at the 2022 World Cup.

Also Read
Italy’s football association probed over amateur youth tournaments

Costa did the same in 2013 and featured at the 2014 World Cup.

Le Normand arrived at Real Sociedad in 2016 at 19 years old and has developed into one of La Liga’s best defenders, helping his side virtually seal Champions League qualification for the first time in 10 years.

The defender had previously said he intended to play for the French national team.

“I really thank Spain for the opportunity it has given me, through Real Sociedad, to play professionally, an opportunity I did not have in France,” Le Normand told Spanish newspaper  AS in October.

“But I’m French and I feel that way, and my objective is to play for the French national team, which is my national team.”

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Best of 2022 - England win Women’s Euro 2022

FIFA says visitors ‘welcome’ in Qatar ‘no matter your sexual orientation’

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us