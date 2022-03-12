ISL 2021-22 Semifinal: Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI, team news

Hyderabad FC will look to secure its chance for a place in the Indian Super League (ISL) finals for the frist time ever, when it takes on last year's finalist ATK Mohun Bagan at the GM Athletic Stadium on Saturday.

Manolo Marquez's side has exploded in the final third with forward Bartholomew Ogbeche leading the scoring charts and the team having scored the highest number of goals (43) in the tournament so far.

However, a coronavirus outbreak in the team thwarted its winning run, with a loss to Jamshedpur FC. In its last league match, the team made a comeback, eliminating defending ISL Champion Mumbai City FC 2-1.

Joel Chianese scored the winning goal for Hyderabad FC in its last league match, against Mumbai City FC. - FOCUS SPORTS / ISL

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, come into the match after a 0-1 loss to Jamshedpur FC in the match that handed the Men of Steel the League Winner's Shield.

In its last five matches, Juan Ferrando's side, ATK Mohun Bagan, has earned eight points from a possible 15 and will look to get back to winning ways against in the first leg of the ISL semifinal this season.

For ATKMB, the player in focus would be Liston Colaco, who is the highest Indian goalscorer in ISL this season, with eight goals from 20 matches so far.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan have met six times in the past and HFC has not been able to beat ATKMB even once. Four of the six fixtures have ended in a draw while the Mariners have won twice.

ISL 2021-22 Season Clashes:

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: (4-2-3-1 Probable) Laxmikant Kattimani (GK) -- Akash Mishra, Chinglesana Singh, Juanan, Nikhil Poojary -- Sauvik Chakrabarti, Khassa Camara -- Yasir Mohammed, Joel Chianese, Aniket Jadhav -- Bartholomew Ogbeche.

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: (4-2-3-1 Probable) Amrinder Singh (GK) -- Subhasish Bose, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal -- Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh -- Liton Colaco, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh -- Roy Krishna