ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa LIVE: Ortiz scores to makes it 2-0 for Goa

7:15 pm: What are the coaches saying?

Bozidar Bandovic, head coach, Chennaiyin FC: "(FC Goa are a) technical team, they like to play from the back. They had some problems when they were pressed hard. We see the moments, what we can do. We tried it in the Mumbai City FC game, but they didn't try to build that from the back, they played long balls. So, the second thing is, they have very technical players, they want to keep the ball." "They want to press high. And sometimes, if the opponent presses very high, of course, you need to play with the long balls. But, we are preparing and the midfield needs to be very strong, now that we don't have (Vladimir) Koman and probably I will move up Ariel (Borysiuk) in the middle." Derrick Pereira, head coach, FC Goa: "Each and every match is different. We go into a match to give our best and get the best result. We have learned from our mistakes. Hopefully if we perform the way we did in the first leg we will get a good result." "We have one of the best teams in the league and we got some excellent players. We are working to build this team for the present and for the future."

6:50 pm: Head-to-Head - Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa have met 20 times in the past and FC Goa has won more number of times (10) as compared to the Marina Machans (8), while two matches have ended in a draw.

6:35 pm: Confirmed starting line-ups are out!

Chennaiyin FC Starting XI: Debjit Majumder (GK), Deepak Devrani, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa (C), Ariel Borysiuk, Mirlan Murzaev, Lukasz Gikiewicz.

FC Goa Starting XI: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Anwar Ali, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Brandon Fernandes (C), Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Makan Chothe, Princeton Rebello, and Jorge Ortiz

6:00 pm: Here is how we think both teams will lineup!!

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Debjit Majumder (GK), Ninthoinganba Meetel, Ariel Borysiuk, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa (C), Suhail Pasha, Nerijus Valskis, Lukasz Gikiewicz.

FC Goa Predicted XI: Naveen Kumar (GK), Anwar Ali, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Brandon Fernandes (C), Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Makan Chothe and Airam Cabrera.

MATCH PREVIEW

It is the last roll of the dice for both Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa when they meet at the Tilak Maidan on Wednesday as both sides desperately try to get into the top four.

With just five matches remaining for both sides, they need to maximise the points haul from these games starting with this fixture.

Chennaiyin is eighth on the points table, one place ahead of Goa but quite some way off the leaders in its pursuit of a place in the knockouts.

Bozidar Bandovic’s men will come into the game on the back of a 0-1 defeat to Mumbai City FC in which the former champions looked lacklustre and hardly created any chances.

The head coach conceded his side’s chances for a place in the semifinals now looks difficult but promised to put the best foot forward. “It is difficult, but there is always a chance. We have to give everything. We have five more games. Last game, we made so many mistakes with the ball in our feet and under no pressure. This is one thing we need to fix for the future," said Bandovic.

Without the services of Vladimir Koman and Sajid Dhot, Bandovic hinted that there will be some changes to the team with striker Mirlan Murzaev likely to start to give more speed up-front.

Meanwhile, Goa played out a 1-1 draw in its last game against Odisha FC and like Chennaiyin have struggled in finding the back of the net.

Head coach Derrick Pereira is hoping to do the double after winning the previous encounter against Chennaiyin 1-0. “We are taking it match-by-match. From now on, we are praying and hoping that results come our way. We have learnt from our mistakes. Hopefully, tomorrow if we perform the way we did in the first leg we will get a good result," said Pereira.

