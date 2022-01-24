ISL 2021-2022 LIVE SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: Perosevic and Ogbeche starting; Updates; Live-streaming

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

7:00pm: Key player in each team!!

Naorem Mahesh Singh (SC East Bengal): Naorem scored twice to guide SC East Bengal to its first win of the season against FC Goa and would feel confident going into the match against Hyderabad FC. Rivera would hope Mahesh Singh continues his clinical form in today's match. Bartholomew Ogbeche (Hyderabad FC): Top scorer in the Hero ISL this season, Ogbeche is Hyderabad FC’s talisman. Be it long-range efforts or a fox in the box, his skills are a valuable asset for Hyderabad. After missing the last match due to a ban, he will be eager to continue his stellar form in front of goal today and the upcoming matches.

6:45pm: Tilak Maidan woes!!

Neither team has won yet at the Tilak Maidan Stadium this season. SC East Bengal has four draws and three losses at the venue this season while Hyderabad FC lost the only game it played at the venue this season against Kerala Blasters.

6:35pm: Official lineups are out!!

SC East Bengal Playing XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Adil Khan, Ankit Mukherjee, Franjo Prce, Darren Sidoel, Mohammad Rafique (C), Sourav Das, Amarjit Kiyam, Antonio Perosevic, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip.

Subs: Suvam (GK); Hira, Saikhom, Jackichand, Luwang, Songpu, Hnamte, Marcelo, Balwant

Coach: Mario Rivera

Hyderabad FC Playing XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Hitesh Sharma, Sauvik Chakrabarti,Nikhil Poojary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio.

Subs: Gurmeet (GK); Nim, Pritam, Sahil, Seityasen, Mark, Joel, Aaren, Rohit

Coach: Manolo Marquez

6:15pm- Highlights of when both teams met the last time!!

6:00pm: Our Predicted XI for both teams!!

SC East Bengal Predicted XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Adil Khan, Franjo Prce, Ankit Mukherjee, Amarjit Kiyam, Antonio Perosevic, Sourav Das, Wahengbam Luwang, Mohammad Rafique (C), Naorem Singh and Thongkhosiem Haokip.

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor (C), Hitesh Sharma, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

5:47pm: Head-to-head record of both the teams!!

Hyderabad FC is unbeaten against SC East Bengal in the ISL. Two out of the three contests between the two teams have ended in draws. Hyderabad FC’s sole win against the Kolkata side came in the first meeting between the clubs where Hyderabad won the match 3-2.

Bolstered by the first win of the current Indian Super League season, a rejuvenated SC East Bengal will be looking to amass more points when it takes on Hyderabad FC in the second phase match at Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday.

Handicapped by the absence of most of its foreign recruits owing to suspension, injury and poor form, the Kolkata giant did well by managing with its committed Indian roster to a good effect. Most of the points that East Bengal earned so far has resulted from the efforts of its domestic players. It was Naorem Mahesh Singh whose brace against FC Goa fetched East Bengal its first win.

New Spanish coach Mario Rivera would be hoping that his team is able to keep the shape and continue the winning momentum.

Rivera will have more to choose from with the availability of Croatian winger Antonio Perosevic, who is returning from a five-match suspension, and the new Brazilian recruit Marcelo Ribeiro, who replaces the Nigerian forward Chima Chukwu.

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC has been winless in the last three games and head coach Manolo Marquez will hope that his team gets the act together to pick up the full points against East Bengal, which is currently lying in the 10th spot with just nine points in its kitty. Despite having lost some points in the last few rounds, Hyderabad is in the fourth spot with 17 points from 11 matches.

