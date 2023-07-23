MagazineBuy Print

New_York_Times-Sports_Department_73949.jpg

Milan signs Swiss forward Okafor from Salzburg

AC Milan has signed Swiss forward Noah Okafor from Salzburg on a five-year deal, the Serie A club said on Saturday.

Published : Jul 23, 2023 07:49 IST

Reuters
(File Photo) Milan signs Swiss forward Okafor from Salzburg | Photo Credit: Michael Sohn
infoIcon

(File Photo) Milan signs Swiss forward Okafor from Salzburg | Photo Credit: Michael Sohn

AC Milan has signed Swiss forward Noah Okafor from Salzburg on a five-year deal, the Serie A club said on Saturday.

Financial details were not disclosed but media reports said the Italian side paid 15 million euros ($16.68 million) for the striker.

READ | Serie A: Midfielder Arthur joins Fiorentina on loan from Juventus

The 23-year-old joins Stefano Pioli’s squad after making 110 appearances and scoring 34 goals for Salzburg across all competitions since his arrival in 2020, helping the club win four Austrian Bundesliga titles and three domestic cups.

Okafor, capped 14 times by Switzerland, is Milan’s sixth signing this transfer window, with Marco Sportiello, Luka Romero, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic and Tijjani Reijnders arriving at San Siro earlier. 

