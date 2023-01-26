Football

Real Madrid vs Atletico, Copa del Rey quarterfinal live streaming info: Preview, stats, when and where to watch?

Copa del Rey quarterfinals: Here is all you need to know about the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match, happening at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Team Sportstar
26 January, 2023 17:09 IST
26 January, 2023 17:09 IST
Real Madrid’s Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos (Down) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the final minutes against Villarreal in the previous round.

Real Madrid’s Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos (Down) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the final minutes against Villarreal in the previous round. | Photo Credit: AFP

Copa del Rey quarterfinals: Here is all you need to know about the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match, happening at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

PREVIEW

Real Madrid and city rival Atletico Madrid meet in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Friday at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Defender David Alaba is back in Madrid’s squad but Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eden Hazard will not be available for coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Madrid is trying to reach the Copa semifinals for the first time since 2018-19, when it lost to Barcelona. It last won the competition in 2013-14.

Atletico is back in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017-18, and hasn’t reached the last four since 2016-17, when it was eliminated by Barcelona.

Its last Copa title was won in 2012-13. In the other quarterfinal Thursday, Athletic Bilbao visits Valencia, last season’s runner-up. 

Predicted lineups
Real Madrid:Courtois; Nacho, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Camavinga, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr
Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Molina, Savic, Hermoso, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Kondogbia, Carrasco; Griezmann, Depay

When and where is the Copa del Rey quarterfinals between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid hapenning?

The Copa del Rey quarterfinals between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Santiago Bernebeu stadium on Friday (IST).

The kick-off is scheduled at 1:30am

Streaming and live telecast information:

Unfortunately, the Copa del Rey quarterfinals between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will not be live streamed or telecasted in India.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us