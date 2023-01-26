Real Madrid vs Atletico, Copa del Rey quarterfinal live streaming info: Preview, stats, when and where to watch?

PREVIEW

Real Madrid and city rival Atletico Madrid meet in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Friday at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Defender David Alaba is back in Madrid’s squad but Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eden Hazard will not be available for coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Madrid is trying to reach the Copa semifinals for the first time since 2018-19, when it lost to Barcelona. It last won the competition in 2013-14.

Atletico is back in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017-18, and hasn’t reached the last four since 2016-17, when it was eliminated by Barcelona.

Its last Copa title was won in 2012-13. In the other quarterfinal Thursday, Athletic Bilbao visits Valencia, last season’s runner-up.

Predicted lineups Real Madrid:Courtois; Nacho, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Camavinga, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Molina, Savic, Hermoso, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Kondogbia, Carrasco; Griezmann, Depay

When and where is the Copa del Rey quarterfinals between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid hapenning?

The Copa del Rey quarterfinals between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Santiago Bernebeu stadium on Friday (IST).

The kick-off is scheduled at 1:30am

Streaming and live telecast information:

Unfortunately, the Copa del Rey quarterfinals between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will not be live streamed or telecasted in India.