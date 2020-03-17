Transfer News: Aubameyang wants Barcelona move, Pogba eyeing Juve return

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains a major transfer target for Barcelona.

The Arsenal star has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club, with his contract due to expire next year. Barca's interest in the forward appears to be ongoing.

TOP STORY – AUBAMEYANG WANTS BARCELONA MOVE

Aubameyang wants to sign with Barcelona, according to the cover of Sport. The report says the La Liga giant has seen Aubameyang as an affordable option since January. Aubameyang has scored 20 goals in 32 games in all competitions this season.

OTHER TRANSFER ROUND-UP

- Staying at Camp Nou and Neymar remains an option for Barcelona. Marca reports the decision on whether to try to sign the Paris Saint-Germain star will be made by president Josep Maria Bartomeu, with Barca seemingly keen to land a centre forward.

- A return to Juventus could still be on the cards for Paul Pogba. CalcioMercato reports the Serie A side is prepared to pay more than €100million (£91.2m) for the midfielder despite Manchester United reportedly preparing to trigger an option to extend the France international's contract until 2022.

- Will Marc-Andre ter Stegen re-sign with Barcelona? Italian journalist Nicolo Schira reports Barca is offering the goalkeeper €6.3m plus bonuses per year until 2024, with talks ongoing. Ter Stegen is contracted until 2022.

- Ousmane Dembele's time at Barcelona could be over. AS reports the La Liga giant wants to offload the attacker, who has struggled with injuries since joining the club and has played just nine games this season.

- Another player seemingly set to leave the La Liga club is Samuel Umtiti. Sport says the defender is on the market amid apparent interest from Manchester United.