MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nigeria and Napoli star Osimhen nominated for African player of the year award

The prolific Napoli forward was the leading scorer in Serie A last season with 26 goals and in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying with 10, including four in one match.

Published : Nov 01, 2023 17:40 IST , Johannesburg - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Victor Osimhen for Napoli against Real Madrid in the Champions League
FILE PHOTO: Victor Osimhen for Napoli against Real Madrid in the Champions League | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Victor Osimhen for Napoli against Real Madrid in the Champions League | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Nigeria star Victor Osimhen is among 30 nominees named on Wednesday for the 2022-2023 men’s African Player of the Year award.

The prolific Napoli forward was the leading scorer in Serie A last season with 26 goals and in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying with 10, including four in one match.

Stars from the Morocco squad that made history in Qatar last December by becoming the first World Cup semifinalists from Africa are also contenders.

They include goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, defender Achraf Hakimi, midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, winger Hakim Ziyech and forward Youssef en Nesyri.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2034 to be played in Saudi Arabia

Sadio Mane of Senegal and Mohamed Salah of Egypt, both two-time winners of the award, have also been nominated.

Walid Regragui, who took charge of Morocco just a few months before the World Cup, is among 10 nominees for the coach award.

The Club Player of the Year list includes Fiston Mayele from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the joint leading scorer in both the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup last season.

CAF technical experts, African football legends and media representatives created the lists for seven categories.

Nominees for the women’s awards will be released later.

The central Moroccan city of Marrakech has been selected to host the awards ceremony on Monday December 11.

Related stories

Related Topics

Victor Osimhen /

Napoli /

Nigeria Football Federation /

Sadio Mane /

Mohamed Salah /

Morocco /

Hakim Ziyech

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shaheen Afridi becomes No.1 ODI bowler in latest ICC rankings
    PTI
  2. NZ vs SA: South Africa breaks record for most sixes in a World Cup edition
    Team Sportstar
  3. Nigeria and Napoli star Osimhen nominated for African player of the year award
    AFP
  4. NZ vs SA Live Score, World Cup 2023: Van der Dussen, Miller attack as South Africa eyes 350-plus total vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Maxwell injured after falling off golf cart, ruled out Australia vs England match
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Nigeria and Napoli star Osimhen nominated for African player of the year award
    AFP
  2. We are ready for summer or winter World Cup in 2034: Saudi FA president
    AFP
  3. Leipzig’s German Cup title defence ends in 1-0 loss at Wolfsburg
    Reuters
  4. Saudi’s Al-Dawsari and Australia’s Kerr named AFC players of the year
    AFP
  5. Women’s Nations League 2023: Spain defender Paredes misses 100th game because of computer glitch
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shaheen Afridi becomes No.1 ODI bowler in latest ICC rankings
    PTI
  2. NZ vs SA: South Africa breaks record for most sixes in a World Cup edition
    Team Sportstar
  3. Nigeria and Napoli star Osimhen nominated for African player of the year award
    AFP
  4. NZ vs SA Live Score, World Cup 2023: Van der Dussen, Miller attack as South Africa eyes 350-plus total vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Maxwell injured after falling off golf cart, ruled out Australia vs England match
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment