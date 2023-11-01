Nigeria and Napoli star Osimhen nominated for African player of the year award

Nigeria star Victor Osimhen is among 30 nominees named on Wednesday for the 2022-2023 men’s African Player of the Year award.

The prolific Napoli forward was the leading scorer in Serie A last season with 26 goals and in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying with 10, including four in one match.

Stars from the Morocco squad that made history in Qatar last December by becoming the first World Cup semifinalists from Africa are also contenders.

They include goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, defender Achraf Hakimi, midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, winger Hakim Ziyech and forward Youssef en Nesyri.

Sadio Mane of Senegal and Mohamed Salah of Egypt, both two-time winners of the award, have also been nominated.

Walid Regragui, who took charge of Morocco just a few months before the World Cup, is among 10 nominees for the coach award.

The Club Player of the Year list includes Fiston Mayele from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the joint leading scorer in both the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup last season.

CAF technical experts, African football legends and media representatives created the lists for seven categories.

Nominees for the women’s awards will be released later.

The central Moroccan city of Marrakech has been selected to host the awards ceremony on Monday December 11.