Hockey World Cup 2023, LIVE Score Quarterfinals: Spain 2-2 Australia; Hendrickx to miss Belgium vs NZ match due to injury

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the Hockey World Cup 2023 - Day 12 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

AUSTRALIA VS SPAIN (Match 29)

THIRD QUARTER

⦿ EQUALISER FOR AUSTRALIA! WITHIN THE FIRST FORTY SECONDS OF THE SECOND HALF, SKIPPER ARAN ZALEWSKI SCORES FOR THE KOOKABURRAS.

⦿ Tim Brand starts it off for the Aussies, who are desperate for a equalising goal.

SECOND QUARTER

⦿ With five seconds remaining, Dawson passes to Flynn Ogilvie, who deceives the ‘keeper Rafi into believing a deflection is on line and scores Australia’s first goal of the match 2-1. Spain leads at half-time.

⦿ Gonzalez charges into the circle with Lacalle missing a chance to deflect.

⦿ Another PC for Australia. But will it be converted? This is Australia’s fourth time. And Govers misses it again, something we have seen happening quite often today.

FIRST QUARTER

⦿ Grover fails to score yet again, Howard gets the ball on rebound but makes a mistake and hits it in the air as the two teams are equal after the first quarter.

⦿ With two minutes remaining for the quarter to end, Australia earns another PC

⦿ Ockenden gets a Penalty Corner as he hits the ball on Alonso’s foot inside the Spanish circle.

WHAT HAPPENED THE LAST TIME THE TWO TEAMS FACED EACH OTHER?

Australia thrashed Spain 5-1 in the 2022 Test match.

STARTING XI

MATCHES PLAYED TODAY

Australia, considered among the favourites for the title, has had a strong run in the World Cup thus far. The Kookaburras topped a relatively comfortable pool by scoring 20 goals while letting in five in return.

Ahead of their quarterfinal against Spain at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday, one parameter which will put them ahead of the contenders is their exceptional penalty corner conversion rate.

Australia has scored seven goals from 20 penalty corners – most in the tournament – and has two powerful drag-flickers in Jeremy Hayward and Blake Govers. Hayward has struck four times, while Govers and Daniel Beale have one apiece. Spain, which has conceded nine penalty corners, will be wary of giving away easy fouls inside the area. The Aussies also have goal threats across the line with Tom Craig scoring four.

At the other end, Spain has scored from one of its 14 penalty corner attempts in four matches. The European nation has also scored the least number of goals (7) among the quarterfinalists. Head coach Max Caldas felt his team should have completed the job in regulation time in what turned out to be a penalty shootout win over Malaysia in the crossovers.

The team is overreliant on midfielder Marc Miralles to produce some spark in attack, while the young attackers showed glimpses of their technical quality in the last game.

Spain prefers to play the possession game, and it may not find much joy against Australia, which is comfortable playing both with the ball and playing a more direct game. The inexperienced Spanish team was toyed with by England in the pool stage and will not want a repeat of the same or much worse.

Where to watch the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup matches live? The 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup matches will be telecast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 SD. The same will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

