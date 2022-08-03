PKL Auctions 2022: Purse pool, squad limit, streaming info, when and where to watch, timings

Here’s all you need to know about the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auctions:

When will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auctions be held?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season nine player auctions will be held in Mumbai on August 5-6. The 12 teams will battle it out to sign the 500-odd players who will go under the hammer.

What are the different player categories, and what are the base prices?

The Domestic, Overseas, and New Young Players (NYPs) will be divided into four categories: Category A, B, C and D. The players will be further sub-divided as ‘All-Rounders’, ‘Defenders’ and ‘Raiders’ within each category.

The base prices for each of the categories are:

Category A – INR 30 Lakhs

Category B – INR 20 Lakhs

Category C – INR 10 Lakhs

Category D – INR 6 Lakhs.

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Auction guide:

The PKL teams also have a choice of retention of players from their respective squads from last season, as per the league policies. The franchisees are allowed to retain up to 6 players under the Elite Retained Players category and up to 4 New Young Players (NYPs) under stipulated conditions in each PKL season. The players, who are not retained by the franchisees from the pool of 500+ players, will go under the hammer during the two-day auction process in Mumbai.

The Season 9 Player Pool has been expanded to 500+ including the 24 players from the top 2 teams of the Khelo India University Games 2021, Bangalore.

How much money can each team spend in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction?

The 12 teams will each have a total player purse of ₹4.4 crores. However, a team's funds will reduce based on the number of players it retains ahead of the auction. A player’s total salary for the PKL season is determined by the price at which he is signed by a team.

What is the maximum number of players each Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) team can have?

Each Pro Kabaddi League team needs to have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25.

Where can you watch the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction in India?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auction will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app on August 5-6 from 6.30 pm onwards.