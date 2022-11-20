PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Arjun Deshwal jumps to first with 19-point effort against UP Yoddhas; score table updated after Delhi vs Patna

PKL 2022: Here are the updated leaderboards for the most raid points and most super 10s in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League

Team Sportstar
20 November, 2022 09:46 IST
20 November, 2022 09:46 IST
Arjun moves to the top of the raiding charts with 180 raid points in 15 games, averaging 12 points a game.

Arjun moves to the top of the raiding charts with 180 raid points in 15 games, averaging 12 points a game. | Photo Credit: PKL

PKL 2022: Here are the updated leaderboards for the most raid points and most super 10s in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League

Arjun Deshwal of Jaipur Pink Panther’s 19-point outing against the UP Yoddhas propels him to the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 raiding ratings. Deshwal has 180 raid points in 15 games so far this season.

Bharat of the Bengaluru Bulls and Maniner Singh of the Bengal Warriors make up the top three raiders in terms of points this season.

Telugu Titans’ lone performer, Siddharth Desai moves to ninth place with 127 raid points, courtesy of his Super-10 against U Mumba, helping the Titans register the second win of the season, snapping the 12-game losing streak.

Pardeep Narwal also had a Super-10 against the Jaipur Pink Panthers to maintain his 6th position with 147 raid points in PKL 9.

Catch up on all the action from week 6 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out the analysis here:

Matches played on November 18

MATCH 1: UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

MATCH 2: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba

MATCH 3: Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates

The table was updated after Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls game on Saturday, November 19.

Read more stories on PKL.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Watch: THAT Nabibakhsh super tackle on Guman Singh - Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba PKL 9 Highlights

Explainer: How Ajinkya Pawar got six points in a single raid for Tamil Thalaivas against Telugu Titans

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 78 Highlights: Fazel takes down Pawan as U Mumba thumps Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us