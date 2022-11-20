Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Arjun Deshwal jumps to first with 19-point effort against UP Yoddhas; score table updated after Delhi vs Patna

Arjun Deshwal of Jaipur Pink Panther’s 19-point outing against the UP Yoddhas propels him to the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 raiding ratings. Deshwal has 180 raid points in 15 games so far this season.

Bharat of the Bengaluru Bulls and Maniner Singh of the Bengal Warriors make up the top three raiders in terms of points this season.

Telugu Titans’ lone performer, Siddharth Desai moves to ninth place with 127 raid points, courtesy of his Super-10 against U Mumba, helping the Titans register the second win of the season, snapping the 12-game losing streak.

Pardeep Narwal also had a Super-10 against the Jaipur Pink Panthers to maintain his 6th position with 147 raid points in PKL 9.

Catch up on all the action from week 6 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out the analysis here:

Matches played on November 18

MATCH 1: UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

MATCH 2: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba

MATCH 3: Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates