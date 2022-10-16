Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Score table updated after Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Naveen Kumar led Dabang Delhi to the fourth win of the season on the trot. Delhi annihilated Telugu Titans 46-26 to win the match by hefty 20 point margin in the second game in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Naveen completed his fourth super 10 of the season and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, becoming the league's top raider yet again with 53 raid points in just four matches, displacing overnight leader Rakesh of Gujarat Giants, who sits in second place with 44 points.

Bengal Warriors’ captain Maninder Singh moves up to the third place with a 12-point game against the Patna Pirates, completing his third super 10 of the season.

Puneri's Aslam Inamdar has 38 points in three games, and Patna Pirates' Sachin has 34 points in four games to round out the top five.

