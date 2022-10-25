Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Puneri Paltan have looked a completely different unit after their captain Fazel Atrachali joined the team having missed the team’s earlier matches. The Paltans have three wins, two losses and a tie from their six matches so far. Aslam Inamdar has been in sublime form for them and is their lead raider with 55 raid points in six games. He has been well supported by Mohit Goyat who has scored 38 raid points and Akash Shinde also chipped in with 15 raid points. In defence, Fazel Atrachali has been the pick of the defenders for Puneri Paltan with 15 tackle points, while Sombir and Gaurav Khatri scored nine and eight tackle points respectively.
Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, have been one of the most complete sides in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 so far with five wins and a loss. With 65 raid points to his name, Arjun Deshwal has once again been the Panthers’ best raider this season. Rahul Chaudhari has started to look like his old self and has notched up 20 raid points. V Ajith Kumar has scored 19 raid points and will look to produce an impressive performance. Defensively, the Panthers have got the likes of Sunil Kumar and Ankush who have scored 23 and 21 tackle points respectively. Sahul Kumar has also scored 14 tackle points, seven of which came in his last game.
PUNERI PALTAN RESULTS SO FAR:
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS RESULTS SO FAR:
HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 18 | | Puneri Paltan: 6 Jaipur Pink Panthers: 10 | Tie: 2
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:
Puneri Paltan: Fazel Atrachali
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Rahul Chaudhari
Where can you watch Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 9?
Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, October 25.