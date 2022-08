PKL 9: Haryana Steelers full players list after day one of auction

Haryana Steelers Squad 2022: Here’s how Haryana Steelers team looks after day one of the PKL 9 auction in Mumbai.

FILE PHOTO: Haryana Steelers bought former Tamil Thalaivas raider Manjeet for Rs 80 lakh. | Photo Credit: PKL

The two-day Pro Kabaddi League 9 auction is being held in Mumbai on August 5-6. Here’s the Haryana Steelers squad after day one. Haryana Steelers squad Elite Retained Players - none Retained Young Players - Vinay Existing New Young Players - Meetu Sharma, Jaideep Dahiya, Ankit, Mohit Nandal Franchisee nominated New Young Players - Monu, Naveen, Harsh, Sunny AUCTION BUYS ⦿ Manjeet - raider - INR 80 LAKH Read more stories on More Sports.