Indian sports news wrap, January 19

SHOOTING

Asian shotgun championship: Sekhon, Maheshwari on top

Ganemat Sekhon and Maheshwari Chauhan shot remarkably well to stay among the top, after three rounds of women’s skeet in the Asian shotgun championship in Kuwait on Friday.

Ganemat had 71 out of 75, following rounds of 24, 24 and 23 as she was one point behind the leader Gao Jinmei of China.

Maheshwari had rounds of 23, 23 and 24 as she followed in third place with 70. Two more rounds will be followed by the final for the top six. Only China and Korea have managed to win one Olympic quota each so far in the event. Thus, the second day’s competition is expected to be fierce.

Raiza Dhillon was in eighth place with 67.

In men’s skeet, Asian Games silver medallist Anant Jeet Singh Naruka was joint second along with two others with a score of 72, following rounds of 25, 23 and 24. Ma Chenglong led with 73. Gurjoat Khangura and Munek Battula had low third rounds and thus slipped to the 14th and 25th spots with scores of 68 and 67 respectively.

Asia has won three Olympic quota in the event so far through Korea, Qatar and Chinese Taipei. It should be a very competitive battle on Saturday, for the two Olympic quota places on offer, in a field of 60 shooters.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

ITF men’s tennis tournament: Bogdan overcomes fighting Manish in quarters

Bogdan Bobrov overcame a fighting Manish Sureshkumar to score a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory in the quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the Arera Club courts on Friday.

Bobrov broke Manish’s serve in the first game of the decider, and served strong thereafter to ensure his semifinal against David Pichler of Austria, who knocked out second seed Dominik Palan.

Qualifier Aryan Shah gave a good account of himself before being beaten 6-3, 6-4 by top seed Oliver Crawford of Britain. National champion Siddharth Vishwakarma was tamed by third seed Eric Vanshelboim for the loss of five games.

In doubles, Ishaque Eqbal and Faisal Qamar sustained their good work of beating the top seeds in the first round, by progressing into the final. The duo beat Sai Karteek Reddy and Vishnu Vardhan 10-8 in the super tie-break to set up the title clash against Bogdan Bobrov and Luca Castelnuovo.

The results:

Singles (quarterfinals): Liver Crawford (GBR) bt Aryan Shah 6-3, 6-4; Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) bt Siddharth Vishwakarma 6-3, 6-2; Bogdan Bobrov bt Manish Sureshkumar 2-6, 6-2, 6-4; David Pichler (Aut) bt Dominik Palan (Cze) 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles (semifinals): Ishaque Eqbal & Faisal Qamar bt Sai Karteek Reddy & Vishnu Vardhan 6-4, 3-6, [10-8]; Bogdan Bobrov & Luca Castelnuovo (Sui) w.o. Nicholas Bybel (USA) & Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr).

- Kamesh Srinivasan