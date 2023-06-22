MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian wushu team for Asian Games to be picked on Jun 23-24

The national coaching camp is in progress in Srinagar from June 6 and will conclude on August 3. The number of campers for the first phase is 45 campers and the second phase will have 37 campers.

Published : Jun 22, 2023 15:08 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
SAI has sanctioned a two-month national camp for the preparation of the Indian team for the Asian Games. (Representative Image)
SAI has sanctioned a two-month national camp for the preparation of the Indian team for the Asian Games. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan
infoIcon

SAI has sanctioned a two-month national camp for the preparation of the Indian team for the Asian Games. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The Wushu Association of India will conduct the selection trials for the 19th Asian Games on June 23 and 24 in Srinagar, the sports body said on Thursday.

The national coaching camp is in progress in Srinagar from June 6 and will conclude on August 3. The number of campers for the first phase is 45 campers and the second phase will have 37 campers.

As per the directions of the Sports Ministry, the names of the selected athletes will have to be sent to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) before June 30.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has sanctioned a two-month national camp for the preparation of the Indian team for the Asian Games, to be held in Hanzhou from September 25 to October 8.

The selection committee is headed by the president of the Wushu Association of India Jitender Singh Bajwa and it also comprises Dronacharya Awardee Kuldeep Handoo, who is the national chief coach, Suhel Ahmed, Arif and Abhilash Saxena.

Related stories

Related Topics

wushu /

SAI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian wushu team for Asian Games to be picked on Jun 23-24
    PTI
  2. India crosses 50-medal mark at Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 in Berlin
    Team Sportstar
  3. Taipei Open: Prannoy through to quarters; Kashyap exits
    PTI
  4. McDonald backs Smith, Labuschagne to fire in second Ashes Test
    Reuters
  5. Longo prepared to play with pain for New Zealand’s World Cup campaign
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian wushu team for Asian Games to be picked on Jun 23-24
    PTI
  2. India crosses 50-medal mark at Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 in Berlin
    Team Sportstar
  3. China’s snooker governing body upholds lifetime bans for match-fixing
    Reuters
  4. Some testing, more education for gamers at Olympic Esports week
    Reuters
  5. Paris Olympic budget issues could force cuts, says government report
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian wushu team for Asian Games to be picked on Jun 23-24
    PTI
  2. India crosses 50-medal mark at Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 in Berlin
    Team Sportstar
  3. Taipei Open: Prannoy through to quarters; Kashyap exits
    PTI
  4. McDonald backs Smith, Labuschagne to fire in second Ashes Test
    Reuters
  5. Longo prepared to play with pain for New Zealand’s World Cup campaign
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment