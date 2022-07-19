Japanese figure skater Hanyu retires from competition

Japan’s two-time Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu announced his retirement from competition at the age of 27 on Tuesday.

“I’ll no longer be compared with other skaters as a competitor,” the “Ice Prince” told a packed press conference in Tokyo, saying he will concentrate on skating in exhibition shows for his adoring fanbase.

Multiple media reports on Monday said that the figure skater is likely to announce his retirement from the sport. The decision comes after Hanyu struggled with injuries at this year’s Beijing Games.

Hanyu, who enjoyed an illustrious career, became the first Japanese male skater to win an Olympic gold medal in 2014 Sochi Games.

The junior world champion in 2010, Hanyu was also the first figure skater to score over 100 points in the short program.