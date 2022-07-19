More Sports

Japanese figure skater Hanyu retires from competition

Yuzuru Hanyu announced his retirement from figure skating and said he will be concentrating on exhibition shows.

AFP
19 July, 2022 14:04 IST
19 July, 2022 14:04 IST
Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu at a press conference in Tokyo announcing his retirement.

Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu at a press conference in Tokyo announcing his retirement. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Yuzuru Hanyu announced his retirement from figure skating and said he will be concentrating on exhibition shows.

Japan’s two-time Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu announced his retirement from competition at the age of 27 on Tuesday.

“I’ll no longer be compared with other skaters as a competitor,” the “Ice Prince” told a packed press conference in Tokyo, saying he will concentrate on skating in exhibition shows for his adoring fanbase.

Also Read
Los Angeles Olympics to begin on July 14, 2028

Multiple media reports on Monday said that the figure skater is likely to announce his retirement from the sport. The decision comes after Hanyu struggled with injuries at this year’s Beijing Games.

Hanyu, who enjoyed an illustrious career, became the first Japanese male skater to win an Olympic gold medal in 2014 Sochi Games.

The junior world champion in 2010, Hanyu was also the first figure skater to score over 100 points in the short program.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

India vs England 3rd ODI review: Hardik Pandya’s all-round show and Rishabh Pant’s pyrotechnics

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

Checkmate E02: Tania Sachdev and Vidit Gujrathi on chess in a post-COVID world and their roles in it

Neeraj Chopra: Don’t want to be a leader, walking alongside the others is better

Sportstar South Sports Conclave: Chess and Chennai ft. Viswanathan Anand and RB Ramesh

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us