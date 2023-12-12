MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Khelo India para games: Tamil Nadu’s gold medal-winning blade runner Rajesh K eyes Para Nationals in Goa

Participating in the first-ever Khelo India Para Games, Rajesh won the 200m gold medal in the T64 category and finished fifth in the long jump.

Published : Dec 12, 2023 23:18 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Rajesh got the inspiration by watching Rio Paralympics gold medalist Mariyappan
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Rajesh got the inspiration by watching Rio Paralympics gold medalist Mariyappan | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Rajesh got the inspiration by watching Rio Paralympics gold medalist Mariyappan | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Life has been cruel for Tamil Nadu blade runner Rajesh K since he was about 10 months old, but he has faced every challenge with utmost conviction and is an inspiration for people back home.

Participating in the first-ever Khelo India Para Games, Rajesh won the 200m gold medal in the T64 category and finished fifth in the long jump.

His feat was beamed live on a big screen at his Alma Mater Annai Vailankanni College in Tambaram, Tamil Nadu, thousands of kilometres away because the college administration wanted every student to take inspiration from Rajesh’s courageous story.

Born normal, Rajesh had an infection in his legs and had to be amputated after poison spread in his legs following a syringe needle break.

ALSO READ | Rajkot Stadium media box damaged by cyclonic storm, SCA confident of readiness for England Test

Wearing prosthetics since he was 10 months, Rajesh had another personal setback, this time when he was in class VII, when his parents got separated.

Since then he and his twin brother were raised by his grandfather who drives an autorickshaw.

Rajesh got the inspiration by watching Rio Paralympics gold medalist Mariyappan

Thangavelu as he also wants to represent the country in the quadrennial showpiece.

“I have been doing blade running for the last five or six years. I started my journey in 2018 but in the year 2016, I was inspired by watching Mariyappan Thangavelu winning the T42 category high jump gold medal on television at the Rio Paralympics and since then I had decided that I too want to become a Paralympian,” Rajesh said in a release.

Rajesh got introduced to blade running on the advice of his friend who made him connect with Tamil Nadu’s first wheelchair player Vijay.

“When I met him at Nehru Stadium, he advised me to take up blade running. I started practising in 2018 and played Nationals twice. I won the bronze medal in the 21st Para Nationals held in Pune in March 2023. After this, the Tamil Nadu government gave me a new blade, which cost Rs 7.50 lakh,” he recalled.

Rajesh further said his aim is to participate in Paralympics and Para Asian Games.

“I want to win a medal for the country in Paralympic and Para Asian Games. Right now I am preparing for the Para Nationals to be held in Goa from January 9-15.

“There is less cold there, so my performance will be better. After this I want to prepare for the Grand Prix to be held in Dubai in February 2024,” he said.

Rajesh currently trains under the supervision of Nitin Choudhary at the SAl Center in Gandhinagar.

Related stories

Related Topics

Khelo India Para Games /

SAI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep gets February appeal date to challenge 4-year ban for doping
    AP
  2. Khelo India para games: Tamil Nadu’s gold medal-winning blade runner Rajesh K eyes Para Nationals in Goa
    PTI
  3. South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: Hendricks, Breetzke help SA off to a flier vs IND after rain delay
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2023: India beats Netherlands 4-3 in a thriller, reaches semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian women’s doubles pair Ashwini-Tanisha climb to world no. 24 in BWF rankings
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Khelo India para games: Tamil Nadu’s gold medal-winning blade runner Rajesh K eyes Para Nationals in Goa
    PTI
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 12
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mirabai Chanu set to miss Asian Championships
    PTI
  4. Global Esports Games 2023: Hemanth Kommu to carry India’s medal hopes in eFootball
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sprint world champion Lyles targets fourth gold for Paris Games
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep gets February appeal date to challenge 4-year ban for doping
    AP
  2. Khelo India para games: Tamil Nadu’s gold medal-winning blade runner Rajesh K eyes Para Nationals in Goa
    PTI
  3. South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: Hendricks, Breetzke help SA off to a flier vs IND after rain delay
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2023: India beats Netherlands 4-3 in a thriller, reaches semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian women’s doubles pair Ashwini-Tanisha climb to world no. 24 in BWF rankings
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment