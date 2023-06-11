Paris Olympics security chief resigns over ‘inappropriate’ conduct

Published : Jun 11, 2023 16:53 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Representative image: Khoury’s functions were “terminated at his request,” according to the official newsletter of the 2024 Games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paris Olympics security coordinator Ziad Khoury has resigned following his suspension for alleged “inappropriate behaviour” towards a woman, officials said Sunday.

Khoury’s functions were “terminated at his request,” according to the official newsletter of the 2024 Games.

Khoury, 53, had been the subject of a complaint following inappropriate remarks that he was alleged to have made during a trip to London in December 2021.

He was suspended on March 21 “as a precautionary measure” pending an administrative investigation, the interior ministry said.

The outcome of this investigation was to have been made public “within a month” but has not yet been disclosed.

According to a source, the inspection commission carrying out the probe judged that there was no reason to report the case to the French justice system “in complete independence and with regard to the elements which were in possession at the time of its conclusions”.

But according to the same source, there were other allegations made against Khoury, who was appointed to the government position in June 2021.

Before taking up the post Khoury had notably managed security during the Euro-2016 football tournament in France.

His successor has not yet been named.