Paris Olympics security chief resigns over ‘inappropriate’ conduct

Paris Olympics security coordinator Khoury, had been the subject of a complaint following inappropriate remarks that he was alleged to have made during a trip to London in December 2021.

Published : Jun 11, 2023 16:53 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Representative image: Khoury’s functions were “terminated at his request,” according to the official newsletter of the 2024 Games.
Representative image: Khoury's functions were "terminated at his request," according to the official newsletter of the 2024 Games.
Representative image: Khoury’s functions were “terminated at his request,” according to the official newsletter of the 2024 Games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paris Olympics security coordinator Ziad Khoury has resigned following his suspension for alleged “inappropriate behaviour” towards a woman, officials said Sunday.

Khoury’s functions were “terminated at his request,” according to the official newsletter of the 2024 Games.

Khoury, 53, had been the subject of a complaint following inappropriate remarks that he was alleged to have made during a trip to London in December 2021.

Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Paavo Nurmi Games, misses second event since sustaining muscle strain

He was suspended on March 21 “as a precautionary measure” pending an administrative investigation, the interior ministry said.

The outcome of this investigation was to have been made public “within a month” but has not yet been disclosed.

According to a source, the inspection commission carrying out the probe judged that there was no reason to report the case to the French justice system “in complete independence and with regard to the elements which were in possession at the time of its conclusions”.

But according to the same source, there were other allegations made against Khoury, who was appointed to the government position in June 2021.

Before taking up the post Khoury had notably managed security during the Euro-2016 football tournament in France.

His successor has not yet been named.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
