MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Saudi wealth fund creates firm to attract top sports events

Sports have been a major focus of the oil-rich kingdom’s effort to rebrand as a global business and tourism destination under the Vision 2030 reform agenda pursued by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Published : Aug 06, 2023 16:21 IST , RIYADH - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the PIF chairman.
FILE PHOTO: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the PIF chairman. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the PIF chairman. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund on Sunday announced a new sports investment company designed to draw “major global events” to the kingdom, which has spent recent months luring top football stars.

The company, SRJ Sports Investments, “will invest in acquiring and creating new sports events IP (intellectual property), commercial rights of popular and prominent sports competitions and hosting major global events in Saudi Arabia,” the Public Investment Fund (PIF) said in a statement.

It will “target businesses specialised in offering unique fan engagement activities and transformative sports technology across the industry, bolstering Saudi Arabia’s position as one of the world’s leading sports and entertainment destinations.”

Sports have been a major focus of the oil-rich kingdom’s effort to rebrand as a global business and tourism destination under the Vision 2030 reform agenda pursued by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the PIF chairman.

Football clubs in the Gulf state, the world’s biggest crude exporter, have signed a host of major stars beginning with Cristiano Ronaldo last year and continuing with Karim Benzema, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane this year, though overtures to Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have been unsuccessful.

Saudi Arabia has also caused shockwaves in golf with its financing of the rebel LIV series and hosts a Formula One Grand Prix.

The ATP and the WTA, which run the men’s and women’s professional tennis tours, have been targeted by the Saudis, who hosted an exhibition for top men’s players outside Riyadh last year.

The flurry of deals and negotiations have spurred allegations of “sportswashing”, or using sports to distract from Saudi Arabia’s frequently criticised human rights record.

The Public Investment Fund is one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth vehicles with more than $620 billion in assets.

Related stories

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Karim Benzema /

Jordan Henderson /

Sadio Mane /

Kylian Mbappe /

Lionel Messi /

Formula One /

LIV series /

ATP /

WTA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dutch hockey coach Wonink finds a second home in India
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army LIVE; Durand Cup 2023: Kick-off at the VYBK; Early Siverio goal ruled out for handball
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 sets attendance record
    AFP
  4. Australian Open 2023: Prannoy loses to China’s Weng Hong Yang in men’s singles final
    PTI
  5. WATCH: Nigeria coach Waldrum says last-16 win over England would be ‘huge’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Saudi wealth fund creates firm to attract top sports events
    AFP
  2. Indian sports news wrap, August 6
    Team Sportstar
  3. Swimmers complain of suffering sickness and diarrhoea after Sunderland triathlon event
    Reuters
  4. Simone Biles dazzles in her return following a two-year layoff to claim the US Classic
    AP
  5. UCI World Cycling Championships: Archibald leads Britain to team pursuit gold, Danes settle score with Italy
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dutch hockey coach Wonink finds a second home in India
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army LIVE; Durand Cup 2023: Kick-off at the VYBK; Early Siverio goal ruled out for handball
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 sets attendance record
    AFP
  4. Australian Open 2023: Prannoy loses to China’s Weng Hong Yang in men’s singles final
    PTI
  5. WATCH: Nigeria coach Waldrum says last-16 win over England would be ‘huge’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment