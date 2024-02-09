Top French fencer Thibus suspended after ‘adverse’ anti-doping test

French fencer Ysaora Thibus, a top favourite in the foil category for this year’s Paris Olympics, has been provisionally suspended after an anti-doping test returned an “adverse analytical finding”, the French federation said on Friday.

“The French Fencing Federation has just been informed by the International Testing Agency acting on behalf of International Fencing Federation (FIA) that foil fencer Ysaora Thibus was tested on 14 January and found to have an adverse analytical finding,” the French federation said in a statement.

“The FIE adds that, in accordance with article 7.4.1 of its anti-doping rules, Ysaora Thibus is provisionally suspended with immediate effect from 8 February 2024.”

Thibus, 32, is the 2022 foil world champion. She took silver in the team event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.