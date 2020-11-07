Podcast

IPL podcast - season report cards, playoff battles and countdown to the summit

In E08 of Matchpoint Paradox IPL Special, our correspondents discuss the biggest talking points and, in some cases, controversies from IPL action so far.

Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
07 November, 2020 15:41 IST

While the top four figures out its path to the finals, what were the hits and misses for the other four sides? Our correspondents find out.

In E08 of this IPL special podcast, Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally discuss season report cards, the IPL playoffs, title favourites and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Follow our special interview series - Tissot presents Sportstar Extras T20 Time.

Follow our reviews, statistical analysis and other coverage of IPL 2020 in UAE here.

Send in your opinions and feedback to sportstar@thehindu.co.in or find us on social media at @sportstarweb.

Make sure to subscribe to the podcast on the platforms you use. Also subscribe to Sportstar for our exclusive coverage of the Indian Premier League.

