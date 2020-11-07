Podcasts Podcast IPL podcast - season report cards, playoff battles and countdown to the summit In E08 of Matchpoint Paradox IPL Special, our correspondents discuss the biggest talking points and, in some cases, controversies from IPL action so far. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 07 November, 2020 15:41 IST While the top four figures out its path to the finals, what were the hits and misses for the other four sides? Our correspondents find out. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 07 November, 2020 15:41 IST In E08 of this IPL special podcast, Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally discuss season report cards, the IPL playoffs, title favourites and more. RELATED CONTENT:Follow our special interview series - Tissot presents Sportstar Extras T20 Time. Follow our reviews, statistical analysis and other coverage of IPL 2020 in UAE here.Send in your opinions and feedback to sportstar@thehindu.co.in or find us on social media at @sportstarweb.Make sure to subscribe to the podcast on the platforms you use. Also subscribe to Sportstar for our exclusive coverage of the Indian Premier League. Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Full access to over 1000 magazines from July 2001 onwards. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know