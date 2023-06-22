MagazineBuy Print

Rayaan Razmi wins bronze in Asian U-21 Snooker Championship

The 21-year-old Mumbai-based cueist had topped Group-D and finished as the top ranked player in the knockout phase.

Published : Jun 22, 2023 20:04 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Indian cueist Rayaan Razmi signed off with a bronze medal after suffering a heartbreaking 3-4 defeat at the hands of Milad Pourali Darehchi of Iran in the semifinals of the Asian Under-21 Snooker Championship in Tehran, Iran.

However, Darehchi on Wednesday managed to clinch the semifinal with the frame scores reading 23-86, 80-50, 71-11, 1-81, 24-59, 47-33 and 70-32 in his favour.

Pakistan’s Ahsan Ramzan emerged champion after recording an authoritative 5-2 win.

The Pakistan cueist compiled breaks of 47 and 52 during his 48-46, 70-5, 61-6, 62-29, 30-71, 55-67 and 101-27 victory in the summit clash.

Rayaan started on a promising note, rolling in a break of 75 points to pocket the first frame, but was unable to carry on the momentum and lost the next two to trail 1-2.

He constructed a break of 41 to win the fourth frame before taking the fifth to gain a 3-2 lead. But the Iranian showed great fighting qualities to win a tight sixth frame to level the frame scores at 3-all and take the contest the distance.

In the decider, Rayaan once again failed to grab his chances while Milad pounced on every opportunity and with small efforts gathers the points to come out on top.

Ahsan defeated Tirdad Azadipour of Iran 4-2 in the other semifinal.

Earlier, Rayaan, with breaks of 60 and 75, beat compatriot Ranveer Duggal 4-1 (70-50, 110-27, 49-86, 100-4 and 75-0 in the quarterfinals.

RESULTS
Semifinals: Rayaan Razmi (IND) lost to Milad Pourali Darehchi (IRN) 3-4, Ahsan Ramzan (PAK) beat Tirdad Azadipour (IRN) 4-2.
Final: Ahsan Ramzan (PAK) beat Milad Pourali Darehchi (IRN) 5-2.

