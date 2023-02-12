Tennis

ATP Chennai Open Challenger draw: India No. 1 Prajnesh Gunneswaran faces Jay Clarke; Wildcard Borg takes on Serbia’s Medjedovic

Top seed Chun-Hsin Tseng from Chinese Taipei takes on Croatia’s Nino Serdasuric. Other Indian in the main draw is Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Team Sportstar
12 February, 2023 16:47 IST
12 February, 2023 16:47 IST
Prajnesh Gunneswaran was given a wildcard into the main draw and he will face Great Britain’s Jay Clarke.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran was given a wildcard into the main draw and he will face Great Britain’s Jay Clarke. | Photo Credit: AFP

Top seed Chun-Hsin Tseng from Chinese Taipei takes on Croatia’s Nino Serdasuric. Other Indian in the main draw is Ramkumar Ramanathan.

The ATP Chennai Open Challenger 2023 announced its main-draw on Saturday with top seed Chun-Hsin Tseng from Chinese Taipei taking on Croatia’s Nino Serdasuric in the first round.

Also Read
Chennai Open Challenger Diary: Of old champions, star kids and a chance to improve Indian tennis

Fourth seed Ryan Peniston of Great Britian and seventh seed Dalibor Svrcina of Czech Republic were the other seeded players in the top half of the draw. Both will take on qualifiers in the opening round of fixtures commencing on Monday.

Bulgaria’s Dimitar Kuzmanov, seeded eighth in the tournament, will take on wildcard Ramkumar Ramanathan.

The other two wildcard entries - Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India’s top-ranked player, and Swede Leo Borg - will be up against Jay Clarke and Hamad Medjedovic, respectively.

Australia’s James Duckworth (2nd seed) and Italy’s Luca Nardi (5th seed) are the other seeded players who will face qualifiers in the opening round.

From the starting list of 24 in the qualifying round, six will make it the to main draw.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us