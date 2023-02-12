ATP Chennai Open Challenger draw: India No. 1 Prajnesh Gunneswaran faces Jay Clarke; Wildcard Borg takes on Serbia’s Medjedovic

The ATP Chennai Open Challenger 2023 announced its main-draw on Saturday with top seed Chun-Hsin Tseng from Chinese Taipei taking on Croatia’s Nino Serdasuric in the first round.

Fourth seed Ryan Peniston of Great Britian and seventh seed Dalibor Svrcina of Czech Republic were the other seeded players in the top half of the draw. Both will take on qualifiers in the opening round of fixtures commencing on Monday.

Bulgaria’s Dimitar Kuzmanov, seeded eighth in the tournament, will take on wildcard Ramkumar Ramanathan.

The other two wildcard entries - Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India’s top-ranked player, and Swede Leo Borg - will be up against Jay Clarke and Hamad Medjedovic, respectively.

Australia’s James Duckworth (2nd seed) and Italy’s Luca Nardi (5th seed) are the other seeded players who will face qualifiers in the opening round.

From the starting list of 24 in the qualifying round, six will make it the to main draw.